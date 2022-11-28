ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim's Measure J tax passed. Now the hard part: collecting the tax

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The passing of Anaheim's Measure J is a nice windfall for the city and could have deeper implications beyond it. The ballot measure, which will allow the city to pursue uncollected hotel tax from online travel companies, appears headed for passage with 59% of votes as of Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim's District 2 race still too close to call

ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the midterm elections over and most votes counted, the new Anaheim City Council has mostly fallen into place. But as of Monday, one district race remained in the air. The race to represent District 2, covering parts of west Anaheim, was separated by fewer than...
ANAHEIM, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race

Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday.  Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.  “I have been truly blessed ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour

As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanclementetimes.com

Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

City to Retain Fire Department

For the past several meetings, the Fullerton Fire Department has been asking City Council to contract out fire services with the Orange County Fire Authority, citing problems with retention and financial sustainability with the City’s department. On October 18, Fullerton City Council voted to keep its fire department, and not to contract out with OCFA.
FULLERTON, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Closing time for vote counts?

Two races for local office, close for nearly three weeks, appear to be heading to a conclusion. At the close of business on Monday, the contest for the third seat being contested for the Ocean View School District Board of Trustees has Morgan Westmoreland ahead by a slim margin of 80 votes over John Briscoe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mall remake before council

Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
WESTMINSTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Issues Moratorium on Parkway Ordinance After Public Dispute

Santa Monica has placed an indefinite moratorium on a previous directive that ordered Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers to cite cars that parked illegally on driveway aprons and parkways, under section 3.12.380 of the Santa Monica Municipal Code. The ordinance, announced last month, was slated to go into effect...
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy