Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim's Measure J tax passed. Now the hard part: collecting the tax
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The passing of Anaheim's Measure J is a nice windfall for the city and could have deeper implications beyond it. The ballot measure, which will allow the city to pursue uncollected hotel tax from online travel companies, appears headed for passage with 59% of votes as of Tuesday.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors
ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim's District 2 race still too close to call
ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the midterm elections over and most votes counted, the new Anaheim City Council has mostly fallen into place. But as of Monday, one district race remained in the air. The race to represent District 2, covering parts of west Anaheim, was separated by fewer than...
Valladares Concedes To Schiavo In State Assembly Race
Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo has won the race for California’s 40th Assembly District (AD-40), after incumbent Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, conceded on Wednesday. Valladares announced her concession on social media on Wednesday morning, after the most recent vote count was made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office. “I have been truly blessed ...
oc-breeze.com
Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour
As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
newsantaana.com
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
sanclementetimes.com
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
kcrw.com
Long Beach Mayor-elect Rex Richardson believes city must renew commitment to residents
Decades ago, a legendary local soccer team called Hollywood United brought together expats from Europe, including rock musicians, movie actors, and even Milli Vanilli. Rex Richardson will be Long Beach’s first Black mayor. He wants to make the city a model for addressing housing, homelessness, and public safety.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
fullertonobserver.com
City to Retain Fire Department
For the past several meetings, the Fullerton Fire Department has been asking City Council to contract out fire services with the Orange County Fire Authority, citing problems with retention and financial sustainability with the City’s department. On October 18, Fullerton City Council voted to keep its fire department, and not to contract out with OCFA.
Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act
While three major housing projects coming to the area have seen some pushback from the local community, city officials say housing needs to be built in every part of the city. The post Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act appeared first on Long Beach Post.
orangecountytribune.com
Closing time for vote counts?
Two races for local office, close for nearly three weeks, appear to be heading to a conclusion. At the close of business on Monday, the contest for the third seat being contested for the Ocean View School District Board of Trustees has Morgan Westmoreland ahead by a slim margin of 80 votes over John Briscoe.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall remake before council
Another, perhaps final step toward the beginning of redeveloping the declining Westminster Mall may be taken at Wednesday’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. A public hearing will be held to consider a general plan amendment, a specific plan and an environmental impact report for a re-make of the enclosed shopping center at Bolsa Avenue and Goldenwest Street, adjacent to the San Diego (405) Freeway.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Democrats fly to Georgia to campaign for Warnock
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Dec. 6 showdown in Georgia’s runoff election carries the themes of recent years: divisive politics, money and hotly contested political territory. Orange County Democrats have been deployed to the final high-profile battleground of the midterm elections, intent on preserving incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s, D-Ga., seat over retired football player Herschel Walker.
Sheriff-elect Luna announces LASD leadership appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff’s department. April Tardy currently serves as chief of the department’s Central Patrol Division. Luna also...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Issues Moratorium on Parkway Ordinance After Public Dispute
Santa Monica has placed an indefinite moratorium on a previous directive that ordered Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers to cite cars that parked illegally on driveway aprons and parkways, under section 3.12.380 of the Santa Monica Municipal Code. The ordinance, announced last month, was slated to go into effect...
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mayor-elect Bass to declare state of emergency over homeless crisis on Day 1
U.S. Rep. Karen bass, who will be sworn in as LA's first female mayor December 12 also sites principles by which she will govern. By Linh Tat This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Published in Los Angeles Daily News Nov. 17...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
Comments / 0