HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility
* ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $35 MILLION. * HEDGE ARRANGEMENTS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING FACILITY WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TILL THEIR EXPIRY IN JUNE 2023
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
Kalkine : Mistakes to avoid during a mortgage loan | Kalkine Media
A mortgage loan can be the biggest borrowing during the lifetime of any individual. The instalments are usually on the higher side as compared to other loans. This makes it extremely important to consider some crucial points like assessing your exact requirement and dealing with the process in a calm manner before taking the final decision. In this video, we have highlighted the three mistakes that one should avoid when going for a mortgage loan.
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
(Adds details, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price...
Kalkine: Which 3 ASX-listed penny stocks are raising millions of funds?
Cauldron Energy said new shares under the placement will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity. Mithril has received binding commitments for a placement to raise approximately funds. archTIS reaffirms its stated revenue growth objectives of 60% year over year and $9.5M of cash receipts for FY23.
UPDATE 2-Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT
(Adds response from DeSantis' office) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme-parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. In April,...
Kalkine | Can Australia upgraded emission reduction targets?
Australia is on pace to achieve newly boosted climate action objectives following the implementation of a slew of new policies. The Albanese Government submitted legislation in Parliament on November 30 to establish the AU$15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which was a significant electoral pledge. Watch out this video for more.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
Kalkine : Which 3 asx stocks to look at in the next decade? | Kalkine Media
Generally, investors put their money in stocks to secure their financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, much time and research are required to determine where you can spend your money. For those that love the AUS200 index, there is one place you may find gems to focus on in the next decade. This is by observing growth stocks. Despite rising interest rates, investors normally expect their share prices and overall financial performance to accelerate faster than the market average.
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed new guidance for how large banking institutions manage climate-related financial risks, following proposals from other key financial regulators. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than $100 billion in assets to incorporate financial risks related...
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
