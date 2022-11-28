Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
kalkinemedia.com
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which 3 ASX-listed penny stocks are raising millions of funds?
Cauldron Energy said new shares under the placement will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity. Mithril has received binding commitments for a placement to raise approximately funds. archTIS reaffirms its stated revenue growth objectives of 60% year over year and $9.5M of cash receipts for FY23.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which 3 asx stocks to look at in the next decade? | Kalkine Media
Generally, investors put their money in stocks to secure their financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, much time and research are required to determine where you can spend your money. For those that love the AUS200 index, there is one place you may find gems to focus on in the next decade. This is by observing growth stocks. Despite rising interest rates, investors normally expect their share prices and overall financial performance to accelerate faster than the market average.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
kalkinemedia.com
Does the crypto industry need rebooting?
FTX has to be one of the biggest names to fall in 2022 thus far. Godfrey John Bewicke-Copley, a member of the House of Lords, emphasized that the crypto industry needs to work with regulators and should consider rebooting the system. The FTX fiasco has left the crypto market red-faced....
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | "I screwed up", says disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried
Disgraced former CEO and founder of bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has addressed rumours of wild parties and drug use at the company’s headquarters in The Bahamas. In an interview via video-link at the Dealbook Summit in New York, SBF denied the now-collapsed exchange was run by “a bunch of kids on Adderall” – insisting he only used prescribed medications to focus. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What made TSX rises to near 6 month high? | Kalkine Media
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in nearly six months as technology and gold mining shares climbed and despite mixed earnings reports from major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 72.19 points, or 0.4%, at 20,525.45, its highest closing level since June 9.
kalkinemedia.com
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm, shares jump
(Adds share price movement) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings Ltd said on Friday it had received a buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). Shares of Bigtincan surged as much as 14.7% to their highest in more than...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
kalkinemedia.com
CME cobalt contract use soars above LME as big players join
LONDON (Reuters) - Activity in CME Group's cobalt futures has this year soared far above London Metal Exchange volumes, with sources citing major firms including top producer Glencore as users covering their exposure to the battery metal. Consumers, producers, commodity traders, brokers and banks are backing the CME's cash-settled contract...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
Comments / 0