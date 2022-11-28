Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JAMES BLAIR II, 65
James R. Blair, II, 65, of Clarksburg, PA passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at IRMC, Indiana, PA. The son of James R. and Barbara A. (Schwab) Blair, he was born July 17, 1957, in Glen Dale, WV. James graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1975. He worked...
JOSEPH FLASICK JR., 94
Joseph S. Flasick, Jr., 94 of Brenizer, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. He was born May 04, 1928 in Salem Twp., PA, the son of the late Joseph S. Flasick, Sr. and Anna V. (Sieczkowski) Flasick. He retired from Kennametal after 30 years of...
JOANNE HILEMAN, 71
Joanne Hileman, 71 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Indiana, PA. She was born December 06, 1950 in Montgomery, AL, the daughter of the late Joseph David Busija, Sr. Joanne was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She had worked at Gorrell...
KENNETH DIXSON, 80
Kenneth L. Dixson, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday Nov. 25, 2022, at ProMedica Nursing Home, North Hills, Pittsburgh. A son of the late Ronald and Eleanor (Alexander) Dixson, he was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Creekside. Ken was a 1960 graduate of Marion Center High School where he played...
JOSEPH TOMKO, 94
Joseph A. Tomko, 94, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of John A. and Anna (Pollack) Tomko, he was born November 6, 1928, in Graceton, PA. Joe served in the US Army for two years and retired after...
RODNEY CAMPBELL, 27
Rodney Morgan Campbell, 27, of Indiana died at his home on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Born February 12, 1995 in Osage Beach, Missouri, he was a son of Phillana (Campbell) Kotula of Indiana and the late Robert Kotula. When he was younger, Rodney attended the Indiana Area School District. Most...
B.C. TAYLOR TO HOST SPECIAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT AT HOMER-CENTER
A Christmas music tradition will return to Indiana County for the holidays. It was announced this morning (on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS) that B.C. Taylor will bring the band and the Christmas music made popular by his father B.E. Taylor back to Indiana County for an intimate show at the J.S. Byers Auditorium on Sunday, December 18th at 6 PM. In the past, the concerts have been a benefit for Renda Media’s Teddy Bear Fund Drive, but this year, the ticket sales will help out the Homer-Center High School’s Marching Band and Choir to head down to perform at Walt Disney World in Florida. Renda Media and Digital Vice President Mark Bertig said that an opportunity to bring the show back to Indiana County came very quickly.
IUP DEDICATES HUMANITIES BUILDING TO UNIVERSITY PIONEER
Members of the IUP community gathered Monday night for a building dedication ceremony in honor of one of the university’s original faculty members. The dedication of the new Jane E. Leonard Hall was held Monday night in the lobby of the former College of Humanities and Social Sciences on the IUP campus. Leonard served the university for 46 years as a faculty member from 1875, when the university opened as the Indiana Normal School, until 1921. Following her retirement, she continued to live in Sutton Hall on the third floor until her death in 1924.
TORTORELLA: THIS WEEK WILL BE DIFFERENT
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella discussed this weekend’s Super Region One playoff game against Shepherd, who the Crimson Hawks faced three weeks ago for the PSAC Championship. Tortorella said this week’s matchup will be much different. Joining the Coach and...
INDIANA COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT GOES UP SLIGHTLY
Indiana County’s unemployment rate went up slightly in the month of October. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Statistics, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Indiana County increased by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.7 percent for the month. This comes after the unemployment rate took a nine-tenths of a point drop in September. The statewide unemployment rate is now at 4.0 percent, which is the lowest rate since the state started keeping records in 1976.
TRIO OF CRASHES REPORTED MONDAY AFTERNOON
One person suffered injuries in a crash yesterday afternoon in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Clyde and Armagh Fire Departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to the area of Muir Road and Dayrose Lane near New Florence, Westmoreland County around 2:18 p.m. for a reported head-on crash involving two vehicles.
THREE CHARGED FOR DAMAGING INDIANA PARKING GARAGE, STEALING GOLF CART
Indiana Borough Police announce that three people were charged in connection with an incident at the borough parking garage last month. Officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on October 29th for reports of damage to an exit gate and the theft of a golf cart that was stored there. Surveillance footage showed three suspects stealing the cart and damaging the gate. The cart was located in a parking lot several blocks from the parking garage.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD SETS MAXIMUM FOR EISENHOWER PROJECT
At a special meeting Monday night, the Indiana School Board voted to set an upper limit on the Eisenhower renovation and addition project. That upper limit stands at $24 milliuon, and the board reached that number after a long discussion and voting on numbers higher and lower than the $24 million eventually approved. Walter Schroth said that he wanted a unified voice from the board on the issue.
MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER
Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
IUP HONORED FOR NONPARTISAN EFFORT TO ENGAGE STUDENTS IN VOTING
IUP has been selected for a non-partisan group’s inaugural list for “most engaged campus for college student voting. The college was recently recognized by @allintovote (say at-all-in-to-vote) for it’s first ever honoree list. The list recognizes schools that work to increase nonpartisan student voter registration, education and turnout, and ensured equitable access to the polls for their campus community. To be on the list, schools needed to:
ARNOLD PALMER REGIONAL AIRPORT RECEIVES ADDITIONAL $2 MILLION IN STATE FUNDS
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe has received an additional $2 million in state funding for the terminal expansion project. State Senator Kim Ward said that the airport authority received the extra money from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This brings the total of RACP funds for the project up to $6.5 million. Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the extra $2 million “sets the stage for expansion of the terminal facilities at our airport.”
WARREN ROAD HOUSE FIRE REKINDLES TWICE OVER THE WEEKEND
Fire crews were called back out to the site of a house fire twice after the home was destroyed by fire on Saturday. Crews from the Aultman and Homer City fire departments were called out at 5:04 PM on Saturday after a fire had destroyed a home four hours earlier at a home on Warren Road in Center Township. The fire originally started in the basement-garage area as items around a wood burner caught fire. The home was destroyed and one of the people who lived there was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
THREE CRASHES REPORTED ON TUESDAY
Three vehicle accidents were reported on Tuesday in Indiana County over the last 24 hours. The first crash was reported at 2:49 PM on Route 580 in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire fighters and state police were dispatched at that time. Initial reports said that there were no injuries. The...
IUP STAYS IN NABC TOP THREE
The latest NABC Coaches Poll was released yesterday and three regional teams cracked the Top 15. One of those teams is IUP. The Crimson Hawks men’s basketball team come in this morning ranked third in the poll after a perfect start to its season at 5-0. They garnered a first-place vote in the poll as well, marking the only other team to receive a nod aside from current leader, Northwest Missouri State.
SPC LONG RANGE PLAN TO BE DISCUSSED AT MEETING, OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW
An informational meeting and open house is scheduled for tomorrow concerning the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission’s long-range plan and other topics. The meeting is planned for tomorrow from 3-5 PM at the PA CareerLink offices on Indian Springs Road in Indiana. The main topic of discussion will be the long-range plan which is being updated for 2023. The meeting will serve as a chance for the public to be introduced to the efforts before a draft long-range plan is submitted to the public for review in late Spring of next year. A presentation on the SPC’s long-range plan will be made to start the meeting and that will be followed by a display of the Indiana County Transportation Projects and engagement activities. Members of the SPC, PennDOT, the county and transit representatives will also be on hand to answer questions on specific projects and transportation policies.
