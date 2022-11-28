A Christmas music tradition will return to Indiana County for the holidays. It was announced this morning (on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS) that B.C. Taylor will bring the band and the Christmas music made popular by his father B.E. Taylor back to Indiana County for an intimate show at the J.S. Byers Auditorium on Sunday, December 18th at 6 PM. In the past, the concerts have been a benefit for Renda Media’s Teddy Bear Fund Drive, but this year, the ticket sales will help out the Homer-Center High School’s Marching Band and Choir to head down to perform at Walt Disney World in Florida. Renda Media and Digital Vice President Mark Bertig said that an opportunity to bring the show back to Indiana County came very quickly.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO