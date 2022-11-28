ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University

How to Land That Job Social Series | 6 Ways to Practice Being Coachable

Employers consistently report that new hires don’t work out for reasons such as coachability and adaptability rather than technical competence. Employers want new hires who are coachable, and a lack of coachability has been noted as the number one reason new hires fail. If you want to be coachable, you have to practice being coached.
High Point University

HPU Christmas Drive Continues This Holiday Season

Families can enjoy North Carolina’s tallest Christmas tree and 100,000 lights from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 – With the holiday season just around the corner, High Point University is preparing to offer the community a magical time through the annual Christmas Drive celebration. Families, friends and neighbors are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds at the drive-through event.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy