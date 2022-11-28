ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
CBS News

How much is gold worth?

With volatility in the stock market and uncertainty in the broader economy, some investors are looking to diversify with assets like gold. But not everyone is familiar with how gold works as an investment, particularly in terms of its trading value. From buying gold coins to buying gold ETFs, there...
kitco.com

Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800

After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
kalkinemedia.com

HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
kalkinemedia.com

6 ASX shares that more than doubled in last one year

The year 2022 has been a year full of volatility due to global cues and economic uncertainties. The S&P/ASX 200 index has moved about 1.6% upwards in the last one year as of 1 December 2022. Many companies have given exceptional results during these times of uncertainty. The year 2022...
kitco.com

Gold and silver off to the races, or is this another false start

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Not only has the price action turned bullish, but gold has managed to hold critical support for the...
kitco.com

Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely

(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
kitco.com

Solid price pressure on gold, silver after stronger U.S. jobs report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Friday, in the immediate aftermath of a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report that also had some higher inflation implications. Overnight, gold hit a 3.5-month high and silver a six-month high. February gold was last down $21.70 at $1,794.30 and March silver was down $0.30 at $22.51.

