kitco.com
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
How much is gold worth?
With volatility in the stock market and uncertainty in the broader economy, some investors are looking to diversify with assets like gold. But not everyone is familiar with how gold works as an investment, particularly in terms of its trading value. From buying gold coins to buying gold ETFs, there...
kitco.com
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800
After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
kitco.com
Gold prices trying to hold the line at $1800 as U.S. created 263,000 jobs in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to hold on to support at $1,800 an ounce as traders react to significant strength in the U.S. labor market, which continues to defy expectations of an impending slowdown. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in November....
kalkinemedia.com
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
NASDAQ
U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides
WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
The bear market in stocks will spill over into 2023 and it won't be over until 3 things happen, Goldman Sachs says
The global bear market that hit stocks in 2022 may spill over into next year, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said investors are about to enter the "hope" phase as attention turns to a slowdown in interest rate hikes. These are the three factors Goldman Sachs wants to see...
US stocks will retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023, and that sell-off along with 3 other factors will force the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, JPMorgan says
JPMorgan strategists expect US stocks to retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023. But later in the year, the Fed will signal a pivot that lifts the S&P 500 to 4,200 by the end of 2023, JPMorgan added. The investment bank reduced its 2023 S&P 500 EPS...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
msn.com
Gold futures end lower after ‘hot’ U.S. jobs report boosts the dollar, Treasury yields
Gold futures finished lower on Friday after a U.S. report showed a strong rise in monthly jobs growth, feeding expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue lifting interest rates. Just a day earlier, prices for gold had posted the largest one-day gain in more than two years, breaching...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had its best month since 1998, but remains in bear market territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
kitco.com
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
kalkinemedia.com
6 ASX shares that more than doubled in last one year
The year 2022 has been a year full of volatility due to global cues and economic uncertainties. The S&P/ASX 200 index has moved about 1.6% upwards in the last one year as of 1 December 2022. Many companies have given exceptional results during these times of uncertainty. The year 2022...
kitco.com
Gold and silver off to the races, or is this another false start
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Not only has the price action turned bullish, but gold has managed to hold critical support for the...
kitco.com
Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely
(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
kitco.com
Solid price pressure on gold, silver after stronger U.S. jobs report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Friday, in the immediate aftermath of a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report that also had some higher inflation implications. Overnight, gold hit a 3.5-month high and silver a six-month high. February gold was last down $21.70 at $1,794.30 and March silver was down $0.30 at $22.51.
