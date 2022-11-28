Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
The Citizen Online
A comparison to Frank Destadio is a compliment
For me, Clint Holland is the best choice in the Peachtree City run-off election which has Clint Holland facing off against Phil Crane. They finished first and second, respectively in the General Election. That fact speaks volumes about what the citizens want, since they were the most conservative candidates on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
Cops: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police
A man was fatally shot as he ran toward an officer with a knife in hand Saturday morning at a Gwinnett County shopping c...
The Citizen Online
Crime reports: theft of copper wire worth $2,000, cash register burglary, auto break-in
Copper prices are still up, which could account for the number of recent wire thefts around Fayette County. One such case involved the theft of more than $2,000 of copper wire from a cargo container at the Town of Trilith. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said the lock on...
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta
A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
All lanes blocked on I-75 south near South Marietta Parkway after several crashes
MARIETTA, Ga. — All lanes are blocked along I-75 south before South Marietta Parkway and Delk Road after several crashes Tuesday night. Marietta Police said drivers should avoid the area around Exit 263 and take an alternative route. According to GDOT 511, as of 9 p.m., there is no...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating person shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police were dispatched to 1991 Delowe Drive SW at 5:39 p.m. The victim was found alert, conscious and breathing. This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman at an East Point food mart Sunday afternoon, according to police.
