Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

A comparison to Frank Destadio is a compliment

For me, Clint Holland is the best choice in the Peachtree City run-off election which has Clint Holland facing off against Phil Crane. They finished first and second, respectively in the General Election. That fact speaks volumes about what the citizens want, since they were the most conservative candidates on...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police investigating person shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police were dispatched to 1991 Delowe Drive SW at 5:39 p.m. The victim was found alert, conscious and breathing. This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
GEORGIA STATE

