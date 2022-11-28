LONDON, Ky. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge in Kentucky sentenced a Nashville man to 25 years in federal prison for multiple drug- and gun-related charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 that 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson — who was convicted in July — was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO