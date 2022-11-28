Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Leadership Transition at Northwestern Energy
The leadership team at Northwestern Energy will make a transition at the end of the year with long time C.E.O. Bob Rowe retiring and current Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird moving up. Bird says he expects a smooth changeover….. Bird says he joined the company at a very difficult...
Legislative Predictions
The 2023 session of the South Dakota legislature will have plenty of critical issues and possibly some drama. State Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dave Owen is making his pre-session swing around the state…. Owen says legislators won’t be able to make many changes to the voter mandated...
SD Attorney General’s Office Adds Missing Persons Coordinator
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says he has filled two new positions in his office. A Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator and a Human Trafficking Coordinator….. Allison Morrisette is the MMIP Coordinator and Mary Beth Holzworth is the Trafficking Coordinator. Vargo says they have a base to...
