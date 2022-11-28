Read full article on original website
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says
Nurses and ambulance drivers should drop their demands for pay rises to match soaring inflation to “send a clear message” to Vladimir Putin, a cabinet minister says.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming they would reveal a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” the Tory party chair said.Union leaders say an improved pay offer for nurses, similar to that made...
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
Kalkine | Can Australia upgraded emission reduction targets?
Australia is on pace to achieve newly boosted climate action objectives following the implementation of a slew of new policies. The Albanese Government submitted legislation in Parliament on November 30 to establish the AU$15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which was a significant electoral pledge. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine : Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms? | Kalkine Media
French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will put their companies at an unfair disadvantage.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
UPDATE 4-Congo agreed to lobby for U.S. sanctions on Gertler to be lifted, deal shows
Deal saw Congo agree to pay Gertler's company 240.7 mln euros. Gertler's company transferred mining, oil permits to Congo. Congo agreed to help get U.S. sanctions on Gertler lifted. *. Deal, signed on Feb. 24, published after nine months. (Updates Dec 1 story to add US Treasury comment) By Sonia...
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
(Adds details, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
UPDATE 2-European stocks close above three-month high on Powell, China cheer
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) STOXX 600 up 0.9%, scales highs last seen in August. Dec 1 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed above a three-month high on Thursday, as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hints of smaller interest rate hikes and China's decision to soften its tone on strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Futures extend losses after robust November jobs report
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Money market bets show an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike by the Fed at its December...
Gold scales 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,781.79 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, after scaling a peak since Nov. 16....
Gold eyes best week in three on bets of smaller Fed hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were set for their best week in three as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes and signs of cooling inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,796.71 per ounce, as...
Gold set for weekly gain; traders poised for U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold eased into a tight range on Friday as cautious investors positioned for U.S. jobs data, but was still bound for its second straight weekly gain on expectations of a moderation in the pace of U.S. rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,799.44 per ounce by...
UPDATE 1-Remittances to Mexico hit record of nearly $5.4 bln in October
MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico reached a record-high of $5.360 billion in October, an increase of 11.2% from the same month last year, Mexican central bank data showed on Thursday. The sum, which surpasses the previous record of $5.301 billion in remittances sent in July, marks...
