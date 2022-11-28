The official 2.6″ we picked up on Tuesday at the Rochester International Airport is now the most snow we’ve had so far this season in one day. It also puts us at nearly 6.5″ for the season so far, which is about 20% of what we saw for last season’s total snowfall. More snow is on the way for Friday night, a few flurries, and again early next week. Monday & Tuesday could be another larger-scale storm system, with the chance for accumulating snow & wind. There’s plenty of time for the track of this storm to change, but it is one we’ll be watching closely!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO