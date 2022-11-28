Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Snow Is Adding Up Quick
The official 2.6″ we picked up on Tuesday at the Rochester International Airport is now the most snow we’ve had so far this season in one day. It also puts us at nearly 6.5″ for the season so far, which is about 20% of what we saw for last season’s total snowfall. More snow is on the way for Friday night, a few flurries, and again early next week. Monday & Tuesday could be another larger-scale storm system, with the chance for accumulating snow & wind. There’s plenty of time for the track of this storm to change, but it is one we’ll be watching closely!
Jackknifed semis close I-35 northbound near Faribault
Northbound Interstate 35 is closed near Faribault after two semi-trailers jackknifed in snowy, icy conditions Wednesday morning. The semis have traffic in the northbound lanes shut down as of 7:19 a.m. Two other crashes are also being reported in the area. A large swath of southeastern Minnesota and the Twin...
Sedan and Semi Crash on Snow and Ice Covered I-90 Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Illinois woman was hurt after the sedan she was driving collided with a semi-truck on a snow-and-ice covered I-90 in Winona County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the sedan operated by 31-year-old Serah Barr and a Freightliner semi, driven by 21-year-old Simon...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
winonapost.com
There should have been a celebration
Doesn’t it feel as though the opening of the four Mankato Avenue roundabouts was missing something? Maybe like a marching band, or champagne bottles broken on all the arrows? Speeches from City Council, and MnDOT? They just opened one day, and we sashayed back and forth from Highway 61 to Sarnia Street, going slowly, so as to not get dizzy.
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country
Exciting News Just Announced for Rochester Airport by Sun Country. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the news Sun Country shared for Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can check my bags in Rochester, hop on a premium vehicle from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
KAAL-TV
Sun Country Airlines and Landline launch new service connecting Rochester to MSP
(ABC 6 News) – Sun Country Airlines is expanding its partnership with Landline to launch twice-daily service between Rochester International Airport and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. Landline provides guests one-stop access to more than 85 Sun Country destinations via MSP. Landline vehicles feature a premium interior with luxury seating...
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
KIMT
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
KIMT
Mower County issues official statement on conduct of Sheriff Sandvik
AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County has issued an official statement on questions about the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says a complaint was filed that accused Sheriff Sandvik of showing up for work intoxicated on November 16. Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
KIMT
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Rochester, Minnesota
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0