There were rumors about quarterback Russell Wilson losing the Denver Broncos locker room amid disastrous season. The Denver Broncos were expected to contend for not just the playoffs, but for the AFC West championship. They did pull off what was a blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the team is 3-8 on the season and have scored less than 20 points as an offense in nine of those contests.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO