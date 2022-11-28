Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
Shoveling Snow into the Street is Against the Law
It just snowed and you need to get rid of it. Where do you put it? Well, the street is one option but it's also the option that could get you a ticket. According to the city of Yakima snow removal policies:. Don’t throw snow from your sidewalk or driveway...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Wenatchee
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Wenatchee, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Yakima Herald Republic
As hospitals strain, a Yakima family shares its struggle with RSV
Rachelle Zimmerman gripped the steering wheel of her car as she left Yakima on a Wednesday morning. She was on her way to see her 3-year-old son, Colt, who just hours before had been airlifted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. Since Saturday, Colt had been lethargic, experiencing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Commissioners show their ignorance on solar farms
To the editor — So upsetting! Scriptures state that so very few humans can handle AUTHORITY! Well, our Yahima County commissioners have shown PROOF of this. This solar farm proposal at the Y in the Rattlesnakes is something of great value to the investors and landowners, but our county commissioners want to procrastinate with other people needs. Upset that the state has approved the solar farms and not standing with the county's moratorium. Sad, to say the least.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish School District audit questions spending on wrestling trips, spotty record keeping
An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas. Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to...
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Valley's fortunate to have YVC's training programs
To the editor — I underwent a bit of surgery recently, the doctor aided by two Yakima Valley College-trained assistants who, to my observation, performed their tasks very efficiently and professionally. Further, I am part of a quality systems audit team that scrutinizes procedures, practices, and protocols at YVC's...
Astria Sunnyside Hospital to stop performing heart procedures due to staffing issues, rising costs
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — In a little more than two weeks, Astria Health will stop offering invasive and minimally invasive heart procedures and interventional cardiology services at its clinics and its Sunnyside hospital and clinics in Sunnyside. Hospital officials told KAPP-KVEW the change — which will take effect Dec. 16 — is due to staffing challenges and the rising costs of...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions with chains required. UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — Westbound I-90 is now closed at Cle Elum and Ellensburg after a major collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Closing Sage Hills Trails For Season
Chelan PUD is closing the Sage Hills trails system for four months beginning Thursday (Dec. 1 to April 1) to provide a winter-feeding ground and quiet range land for mule deer and other wildlife. PUD senior wildlife biologist Von Pope says the herds typically migrate to the Wenatchee Foothills starting...
nbcrightnow.com
House fire restricts traffic on Yakima quarry
YAKIMA, Wash. - A two-story home is on fire in a quarry at 80 Pond Road, according to John Shipley with the Selah Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, but no comment is available regarding the status of the house. Pond Road is restricted to in-and-out...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after crashes, winter weather
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:. I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum. According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area. UPDATE:. I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30. According to...
City of Yakima settles lawsuit over dangerous intersection crash for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima’s insurance company is paying out a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming poor road design and the city’s lack of action to correct it led to a crash that permanently injured a Yakima man. In the fall of 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr. was struck by another driver while trying to cross Fruitvale...
Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum
SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse in Kittitas County is positive for strangles. Ten horses have been exposed, and the premises is under voluntary quarantine. The owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
ifiberone.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad who died while on patrol for Bellevue Police
ELLENSBURG - Former Ellensburg resident and Central Washington University graduate Jordan Jackson will soon be memorialized after dying in the line of duty while working as an officer for the Bellevue Police Department. Jackson died after his patrol motorcycle was hit by a car on Bellevue Way in Bellevue on...
Yakima Herald Republic
John Doe added to national database list of unidentified remains in Yakima County
Information about human remains found in the Naches River in April 2010 has been added to a national database of missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases. The website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, has four cases of unidentified remains found in Yakima County. The NamUs case for the county’s sole John Doe was created on Oct. 7, according to case information.
