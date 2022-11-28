To the editor — So upsetting! Scriptures state that so very few humans can handle AUTHORITY! Well, our Yahima County commissioners have shown PROOF of this. This solar farm proposal at the Y in the Rattlesnakes is something of great value to the investors and landowners, but our county commissioners want to procrastinate with other people needs. Upset that the state has approved the solar farms and not standing with the county's moratorium. Sad, to say the least.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO