Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided
Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided. Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark. South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Macron says West should consider Russian guarantee
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch
The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
Spain's Álvaro Morata Scores in Third Straight Game for Halftime Lead Over Japan
Three games and three goals for Álvaro Morata. The Spain forward became the second player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to find the back of the net in all three of his team's group stage games, scoring an early goal in a crucial matchup against Japan. César Azpilicueta...
Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says
Nurses and ambulance drivers should drop their demands for pay rises to match soaring inflation to “send a clear message” to Vladimir Putin, a cabinet minister says.Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming they would reveal a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” the Tory party chair said.Union leaders say an improved pay offer for nurses, similar to that made...
What people around the world eat for Christmas dinner - mapped
When it comes to winter holidays like Christmas, getting together with loved ones to chow down on scrumptious meals comes with the territory.Food traditions are an integral part of festivities all over the globe, even if they slightly differ from the countries that celebrate the occasion (customs can vary too).Depending on where you grew up and where you are now, the delicacies that make it to the table could be sweet, savoury, or anywhere in between.From turkey roasts to fruit salads, below is a list of 16 countries’ Christmas dinners, according to a map designed by Country Products.Sign up to...
Russian Oil Sanctions Are About to Kick in. And They Could Disrupt Markets in a Big Way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Fans Share Mixed Reactions After USA Elimination at 2022 World Cup
It's all over for the United States. The USMNT lost to the Netherlands 3-1 on Saturday in the round of 16, officially ending their run at the 2022 World Cup. Even though the Americans will leave Qatar without the World Cup Trophy, there is still plenty of hope for the future. Gregg Berhalter's squad was the youngest in the tournament, meaning many of these players could be back for their home World Cup in 2026.
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
