November 30 will see the official launch of the KNOWHERE App, the core product of the KNOWHERE metaverse, on the App Store. KNOWHERE is the first Web3 learning metaverse, which aims to help Web2 users learn about and enter Web3 and the metaverse through a series of short videos. To support and fulfilling the promise of constructing a complete web3 knowledge experience, KNOWHERE has built the following ecosystem around creators and influencers.

1 DAY AGO