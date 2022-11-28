Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Genesis Global Capital Explores Options To Avoid Bankruptcy
LUCKNOW (Coinchapter.com): Financially troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis global capital is actively pursuing all avenues possible to avoid bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg. The news report comes during a tough period for crypto-related firms, some struggling to stay afloat following the FTX crisis. Genesis scrambles to stay alive. According to the report,...
coinchapter.com
Oryen Network trumps Nexo, BitDAO, and Hedera with groundbreaking Staking Mechanism – ICO Buyers up by 200% already
Crypto staking is the process of holding onto cryptocurrency in order to receive rewards. This is often done with proof-of-stake coins, which reward those holding the coin in their wallet. Staking can benefit investors because it allows them to earn interest on their investments without having to sell their coins.
coinchapter.com
Oryen Network ICO Continues, Early Buyers Up 200% As Cardano And VeChain Holders FOMO In
Many cryptocurrencies are struggling at the moment, with the bear market fully set in and projects losing value daily. One crypto that has not felt the effects in any way, however, is Oryen Network. This market-leading asset has generated 200% profits for the earliest investors and has caused a flurry of the Cardano and VeChain communities to move capital into ORY.
coinchapter.com
BlockFi Sues FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried For Selling Robinhood Share Collateral
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Sam Bankman-Fried’s fall from grace has become a major point of discussion. The founder of what was once the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume, FTX, was a household name within the crypto community. However, the fabled investor could now face criminal charges for potential legal violations related to FTX’s collapse.
coinchapter.com
Here’s Why Oryen Network Is Better Than Compound and Curve
The DeFi industry is garnering a lot of traction from investors. With the bear market in full swing, it’s hard to find a project that can be trusted and will pay its users an interest rate that’s worth investing in. Oryen Network is one of the most promising...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Recovery Underway, Why ETH Faces An Uphill Task
Ether price started a recovery wave from the $1,075 support zone. ETH/USD broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,215 on the daily chart. The price could face a strong selling interest near $1,340 and $1,375. New Delhi (Coinchapter): Ethereum’s ETH is recovering above $1,200. It must clear...
coinchapter.com
CoinAgenda Announces Top Speakers and Featured Sponsors at the Sixth Annual Puerto Rico Web3 and Blockchain Conference at Fairmont El San Juan
CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced leading speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean, which will be held at Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico on December 5-7. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, speakers and sponsors with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments, in addition to offering discounted tickets for locals.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency prices today: DOT, Near Protocol, KSM, HOT
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – As CoinChapter reported previously, the crypto market enjoyed a minor relief rally on Nov 30. Several altcoins registered green candles following Bitcoin’s example, like Polkadot (DOT), Near Protocol (NEAR), Kusama (KSM), and Holo (HOT). However, some of them flashed warning signs on the charts. Here are several notable details:
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Record High amid Massive Crypto Yield Collapse
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) has charted in a sideways consolidation since the 30% drop caused by the FTX debacle in early November and the subsequent crypto yield collapse. However, small retail investors took the price avalanche as a BUY signal and started accumulating. Bitcoin accumulation spikes at an...
coinchapter.com
Price Analysis: LTC, TRX, SOL, GALA, VET
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The cryptocurrency market suffered heavy losses month-to-date, shaving billions off its collective valuation. Most altcoins like Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), Gala (GALA), and Vechain (VET) started the week off with a sideways consolidation, imitating Bitcoin. However, several hinted at a bullish phase ahead. Here are noteworthy details:
coinchapter.com
ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Aims Fresh Surge Vs Bitcoin
Ether price is showing positive signs above the 0.0725BTC resistance zone. ETH/BTC is aiming an upside break above a bearish trend line near 0.0755BTC on the daily chart. The price could accelerate higher once it clears the 0.0755BTC and 0.0790BTC resistance levels. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH price is rising above...
coinchapter.com
Is Warren Buffett Secretly Investing in Bitcoin?
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Warren Buffett is not new in the cryptocurrency industry as he has earned the reputation of an unrepentant crypto critic after repeatedly bashing Bitcoin as a worthless and risky speculative asset. However, a new report has emerged claiming that the world’s most famous value investor secretly...
coinchapter.com
KNOWHERE Set to Become Utopia for Learning about Web3 Transition
November 30 will see the official launch of the KNOWHERE App, the core product of the KNOWHERE metaverse, on the App Store. KNOWHERE is the first Web3 learning metaverse, which aims to help Web2 users learn about and enter Web3 and the metaverse through a series of short videos. To support and fulfilling the promise of constructing a complete web3 knowledge experience, KNOWHERE has built the following ecosystem around creators and influencers.
Comments / 0