PYMNTS

Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season

The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
TheStreet

Here's Why (and Where) You May Not Get Your Holiday Packages on Time

There's a stressful holiday experience that most of us have had at least once in our lives. If we know we're going to attend a holiday function, whether it be a big glitzy year-end bash or a simple gathering at a family member's home, we often want to give a gift to the host or hostess -- or perhaps to a boss, or even a family member we only see once a year.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
CBS Pittsburgh

Cost of Christmas trees up this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Tipflation taking over holiday shopping

Many shoppers may notice an unexpected expense this holiday season, tipping in surprising places. “Tipflation” is everywhere as more people pay with cards and more businesses turn to tables with pre-set tip options.Nov. 27, 2022.
Narcity

Over 19K People Have Signed A Petition To Stop Ontario's Hwy 413 & Here's What You Need To Know

Over 19,000 people have signed a petition asking the federal government to put an end to Ontario's Highway 413 proposal. The appeal, addressed to Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was created by the David Suzuki Foundation. It argues that — if built — the highway would destroy southern Ontario's "last remaining countryside" and threaten the province's ecosystem.
The Independent

Martin Lewis answers concerns over cost of keeping Christmas tree lights on

Martin Lewis has allayed concerns that keeping your Christmas tree lights on will push electricity bills even higher during the festive season.The MoneySavingExpert founder, who frequently shares tips to help people cut down on spending, has been in high demand recently due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.Appearing as co-host with Susanna Richards on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (30 November), he reassured the public that, if they are using LED Christmas tree lights, the cost would be minimal even if they had them on for six hours a day.“Good news,” Lewis told viewers. “As long as you’ve...
AZFamily

On Your Side Podcast: Avoid getting scammed during your online holiday shopping

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you have, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 60 percent of Americans start their shopping before December. And much of that shopping will be done online, which gives scammers the perfect opportunity to dupe you and steal your money. And if you think it will never happen to you, think again.
ARIZONA STATE
Dianna Carney

8 Ways to Protect Yourself From Package Theft During The Holidays

Don't become a victim, protect yourself from package theft with these easy tips and tricks.Photo by(RODNAE Productions) (MASSACHUSETTS) The trees have been left completely bare and the first snow of the season is almost here which means it's officially the most wonderful time of the year! As you begin your holiday shopping (that you had promised yourself last year you'd be finished by now) it's easy to forget that behind every "Confirm Purchase" button you press this year, there's a possible porch pirate waiting to steal your package.

