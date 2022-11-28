Read full article on original website
Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Shopping This Holiday Season
'Tis the season of shopping and sales, and many Americans will be flocking to their favorite stores in the coming weeks on the hunt for great deals and perfect gifts. Christmas brings out the holiday...
Grocery Stores Win Big This Holiday Season
The Grinch is surely pleased that 15 million Americans — that’s almost 6% of all U.S. consumers — who bought holiday gifts last year say they’ll buy none this year, but it leaves the other 94%, give or take, to spend in different ways, with many prioritizing family meals over presents.
Here's Why (and Where) You May Not Get Your Holiday Packages on Time
There's a stressful holiday experience that most of us have had at least once in our lives. If we know we're going to attend a holiday function, whether it be a big glitzy year-end bash or a simple gathering at a family member's home, we often want to give a gift to the host or hostess -- or perhaps to a boss, or even a family member we only see once a year.
Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2022: When You Need to Send a Package With UPS, FedEx, USPS and More
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're closely watching Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals right now, you'll also want to keep an eye on shipping deadlines to ensure your packages from UPS, FedEx, the US Postal Service and Amazon are delivered in time for the holidays.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
6 Holiday Purchases That You Should Only Make at Costco
Your Costco membership can help you save year-round, but it can be especially handy during the holiday season. Check out these purchases to make at Costco.
Cost of Christmas trees up this holiday season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
How To Check Off Your Entire Holiday Shopping List at Costco — and Save Big
If you have a Costco membership, it makes sense to maximize your shopping trip while there, especially when making a seasonal run. After all, this warehouse shopping club contains aisles and aisles of...
Can You Afford To Buy a Christmas Tree This Year?
The holiday season will be a financially trying one for many Americans this year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 14% of Americans feel pressure to spend more than they are comfortable with...
Tipflation taking over holiday shopping
Many shoppers may notice an unexpected expense this holiday season, tipping in surprising places. “Tipflation” is everywhere as more people pay with cards and more businesses turn to tables with pre-set tip options.Nov. 27, 2022.
Over 19K People Have Signed A Petition To Stop Ontario's Hwy 413 & Here's What You Need To Know
Over 19,000 people have signed a petition asking the federal government to put an end to Ontario's Highway 413 proposal. The appeal, addressed to Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was created by the David Suzuki Foundation. It argues that — if built — the highway would destroy southern Ontario's "last remaining countryside" and threaten the province's ecosystem.
5 Common Holiday Scams and How To Spot Them
Most shoppers will be spending the holiday season using their hard-earned savings to purchase gifts for everyone on their wish lists. The last thing anyone needs is to be tricked out of their money...
Martin Lewis answers concerns over cost of keeping Christmas tree lights on
Martin Lewis has allayed concerns that keeping your Christmas tree lights on will push electricity bills even higher during the festive season.The MoneySavingExpert founder, who frequently shares tips to help people cut down on spending, has been in high demand recently due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.Appearing as co-host with Susanna Richards on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (30 November), he reassured the public that, if they are using LED Christmas tree lights, the cost would be minimal even if they had them on for six hours a day.“Good news,” Lewis told viewers. “As long as you’ve...
IKEA Canada Is Not Selling Real Christmas Trees This Year & It's Nothing To Do With The Grinch
IKEA Canada is well-known for decking your halls with boughs of holly. From budget-friendly decorations to Christmas trees, the Swedish furniture store always has you covered. However this year, one big piece of IKEA Canada's holiday collection will be missing. Is IKEA selling Christmas trees this year?. As the Christmas...
On Your Side Podcast: Avoid getting scammed during your online holiday shopping
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you have, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 60 percent of Americans start their shopping before December. And much of that shopping will be done online, which gives scammers the perfect opportunity to dupe you and steal your money. And if you think it will never happen to you, think again.
Canada's New Winter Forecast Predicts A 'Frigid' Start To The Season Thanks To A Polar Vortex
A new edition of Canada's winter forecast was just released and it calls for a "strong start" to the season, with colder-than-normal temperatures across most of the country in December. The Weather Network has released its 2022-2023 Winter Forecast for Canada, which provides an in-depth look at what to expect...
8 Ways to Protect Yourself From Package Theft During The Holidays
Don't become a victim, protect yourself from package theft with these easy tips and tricks.Photo by(RODNAE Productions) (MASSACHUSETTS) The trees have been left completely bare and the first snow of the season is almost here which means it's officially the most wonderful time of the year! As you begin your holiday shopping (that you had promised yourself last year you'd be finished by now) it's easy to forget that behind every "Confirm Purchase" button you press this year, there's a possible porch pirate waiting to steal your package.
