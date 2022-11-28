Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Jupiter Neurosciences Sees IPO Of 2.6 Million Shares Of Common Stock, Assumed IPO Price Per Share Is $5.75 - SEC Filing
* JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC. SEES IPO OF 2.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, ASSUMED IPO PRICE PER SHARE IS $5.75 - SEC FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
HSBC will have to share custody of $52 billion of gold bars with JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan will join HSBC in storing bullion for the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the fund's operator said on Thursday, ending its rival's sole guardianship of the $52 billion stash of gold. The change is a boon for JPMorgan, which could rake in millions of dollars...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility
* ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $35 MILLION. * HEDGE ARRANGEMENTS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING FACILITY WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TILL THEIR EXPIRY IN JUNE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm, shares jump
(Adds share price movement) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings Ltd said on Friday it had received a buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). Shares of Bigtincan surged as much as 14.7% to their highest in more than...
kalkinemedia.com
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Neurosense Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
* NEUROSENSE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, NEUROSENSE HAD CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS OF $8.44 MILLION. * NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD - BELIEVES THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S PRODUCT INTO...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Bank of Montreal, Lundin Gold, Toronto-Dominion Bank
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Bank of Montreal, Lundin Gold and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$160 from C$158 * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$151 from C$148 * Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$160 from C$158 * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$142 from C$147 * Bank of Montreal : TD Securities raises target price to C$150 from C$145 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$66.50 from C$75 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW cuts target price to C$62 from C$69 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$80 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : TD Securities cuts PT to C$64 from C$65 * Capital Power Corp : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$50 * Capital Power Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$48 * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$14 from C$12.75 * Rogers Sugar Inc : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$6.25 from C$6.50 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$103 from C$95 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : CIBC raises target price to C$96 from C$93 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : KBW raises target price to C$106 from C$102 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | "I screwed up", says disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried
Disgraced former CEO and founder of bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has addressed rumours of wild parties and drug use at the company’s headquarters in The Bahamas. In an interview via video-link at the Dealbook Summit in New York, SBF denied the now-collapsed exchange was run by “a bunch of kids on Adderall” – insisting he only used prescribed medications to focus. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why Asia's Factory output has slumped in November?
Factory output slumped widely across Asia in November as slowing global demand and uncertainty over the fallout from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on business sentiment, private surveys showed on Thursday. The results highlighted Asia's darkening economic outlook for 2023, as the lockdowns disrupt global supply and heighten fears of a further slump in its economy, the world's second-largest.
kalkinemedia.com
Does the crypto industry need rebooting?
FTX has to be one of the biggest names to fall in 2022 thus far. Godfrey John Bewicke-Copley, a member of the House of Lords, emphasized that the crypto industry needs to work with regulators and should consider rebooting the system. The FTX fiasco has left the crypto market red-faced....
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Might Santa come to town this December?
DJI off ~0.6%, Nasdaq, S&P 500 both now roughly flat. Financials lead S&P sector losses; comm svcs leads gainers. Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MIGHT SANTA COME TO TOWN...
kalkinemedia.com
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
Comments / 0