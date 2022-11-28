ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF-EMA Publishes Assessment Report For Spikevax Supporting Its Extension Of Indication For Use In Children Aged 6 Months-5 Yrs

kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Twitter Is Changing Its PTO Policy; Management Decided That Two Weeks PTO Leave Is 'Not Acceptable' - Platformer Reporter Tweet

* TWITTER IS CHANGING ITS PTO POLICY; TWITTER MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED THAT TWO WEEKS PTO LEAVE IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE' - PLATFORMER REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3itIRRg
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project

* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon:
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-New York Times Guild Says More Than 1,000 Guild Members Pledged To Walk Out If NYTimes Does Not Agree To Fair Contract By Dec. 8 - Tweet

* NEW YORK TIMES GUILD SAYS MORE THAN 1,000 GUILD MEMBERS PLEDGED TO WALK OUT IF NYTIMES DOES NOT AGREE TO A COMPLETE AND FAIR CONTRACT BY DEC. 8 - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3iAufzp
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Facebook accused by female truckers of skewing job ads

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc unlawfully steered dozens of hiring ads from trucking companies and other advertisers to mostly one gender or age group, an advocacy group for female truckers alleged in a U.S. complaint on Thursday, citing the social media giant's own data. In June,...

