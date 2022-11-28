Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Joey Chestnut to return for ‘World-famous St. Elmo Cocktail Eating Championship’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 9th “World-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship” is back, and Major League Eating athlete, Joey Chestnut, will be returning for the competition!. It’s happening at 3 p.m. Saturday on Georgia Street. This is part of the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
WISH-TV
Chef’s Table at 21 North owner prepares Pan Seared Scallops over Crab Risotto, Duck Ragu with Kale over Potato Gnocchi
This gourmet meal had us feeling fancy in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen this morning. Matthew Harakal, chef/owner of Harakal Restaurant Group and The Chef’s Table at 21 North, joined us Thursday “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Pan Seared Scallops over Crab Risotto and Duck Ragu with Kale over Potato Gnocchi.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV
Firefighter Tim prepares 5-ingredient Churro Nutella Christmas Tree
Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a fun recipe that makes a perfect Centerpiece for a holiday table and a perfect cooking activity for kids. Watch the video above to see the finished product he created, and click here for...
WISH-TV
Night Owl Country Brown performs ‘All It Takes is a Song,’ ‘Jingle Bells’
Dec. 3rd – Mitchell Opera House – 7 p.m. Dec. 10th – Edinburgh Pixy Theatre – 7 p.m. For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
Purdue, Michigan fans descend on Indianapolis for Big Ten Championship football
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indiana Sports Corp, 70,000 fans are expected in the Indianapolis metro area ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship football game between Purdue and No. 2 Michigan. Lisa Harrison, who traveled to Indianapolis from Michigan with her husband and daughter, said while amid...
WISH-TV
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The age of the dinosaurs have returned to downtown Indianapolis with an action packed show. Jurassic World Live Tour is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th. Alex Herbias will play Dr. Martin Riley in the show. He said guests will have the...
WISH-TV
Tour Mid-Century Modern Homes at Carmel Clay Historical Society Holiday Home Tour
Tickets are on sale now for CCHS’s largest fundraiser!. Join them on December 2 and 3 for a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull! Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
WISH-TV
Unsettled pattern next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter
What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
WISH-TV
Ministry group hosts fundraiser to support families in need during holiday season
Everyone can use a little help, especially during the holiday season. The Rev. Richard Hunter Ministries has been doing its part for nearly 30 years. They help families with food, even coats, toys and other necessities. It is the epitome of a holiday helping hand. The fundraiser is Saturday, December...
WISH-TV
Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis to speak in Indianapolis today for World AIDS Day
Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis will speak in Indianapolis on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, 2022, as part of Damien Center’s Educational Series presented by Delta Faucet Company. Louganis will speak at the Skyline Club Indianapolis, 1 American Sq., 36th Floor, Indianapolis at 7 p.m. He joined us...
WISH-TV
Support local artists during the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out artwork and wares from Indy-area artists and artisans this Saturday during the first day of the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale. The event will showcase one-of-a-kind artwork including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more, as well as refreshments and a bit of “holiday spirit.”
WISH-TV
Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side. A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the ambulance...
WISH-TV
Cold and blustery Saturday; several precip chances next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a windy and mild Friday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 50s. This warmer air will not stick around as we are looking at much colder air for the upcoming weekend. By next week, we’ll be tracking multiple chances for precipitation.
WISH-TV
Windy Friday; several chances for rain ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold start to December, we’ll warm up to end the workweek with winds turning quite breezy. This warmup, however, will not last long with temperatures quickly encountering another cooldown. We’ll also track multiple chances for rain as well. Thursday night: A warmer,...
WISH-TV
Holocaust survivor share’s story of being moved through four concentration camps
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Of the remaining Holocaust survivors most of them are 85 years or older, but we’re quickly losing them and their stories to time. The Westfield Chamber of Commerce raised a stage, allowing one man to share his story. About 1.5 million children were killed...
WISH-TV
Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
Comments / 0