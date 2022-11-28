ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV

Firefighter Tim prepares 5-ingredient Churro Nutella Christmas Tree

Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a fun recipe that makes a perfect Centerpiece for a holiday table and a perfect cooking activity for kids. Watch the video above to see the finished product he created, and click here for...
WISH-TV

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The age of the dinosaurs have returned to downtown Indianapolis with an action packed show. Jurassic World Live Tour is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th. Alex Herbias will play Dr. Martin Riley in the show. He said guests will have the...
WISH-TV

Unsettled pattern next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana. TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Winterizing the track

What goes on at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the rest of the year when cars aren’t on track? Well, this episode of Behind the Bricks is here to teach you. This week, IMS President Doug Boles gets down and dirty, both under and around the track, to work with the facilities team to shut down plumbing around the track to prepare the Racing Capital of the World for Indiana winter.
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: How Indianapolis Motor Speedway prepares for winter

WISH-TV

Support local artists during the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out artwork and wares from Indy-area artists and artisans this Saturday during the first day of the Indianapolis Art Center’s Winter Art Sale. The event will showcase one-of-a-kind artwork including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, and more, as well as refreshments and a bit of “holiday spirit.”
WISH-TV

Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side. A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the ambulance...
WISH-TV

Cold and blustery Saturday; several precip chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a windy and mild Friday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 50s. This warmer air will not stick around as we are looking at much colder air for the upcoming weekend. By next week, we’ll be tracking multiple chances for precipitation.
WISH-TV

Windy Friday; several chances for rain ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold start to December, we’ll warm up to end the workweek with winds turning quite breezy. This warmup, however, will not last long with temperatures quickly encountering another cooldown. We’ll also track multiple chances for rain as well. Thursday night: A warmer,...
WISH-TV

Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
