Read full article on original website
Related
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Former Employee Exposes Unsanitary Conditions At A Beyond Meat Factory
When Beyond Meat came onto the food scene back in 2009, people didn't know what to make of it. Per CNBC, people were initially leery of the product, which claimed to be a plant-based meat alternative so realistic it could fool even meat lovers. Regardless, the company soon gained traction,...
The best air fryer in 2022
Shopping for an air fryer can be a confusing endeavor, so to make it easier for you we put nine models to the test, running them through a comprehensive evaluation process. We selected three top choices that did a great job with our test recipes and impressed us with their features and construction, so regardless of your cooking needs, budget requirements or storage space, you should find an option that works for you.
How To Shop At Costco Without Having A Membership
For many shoppers, Costco is an awesome, one-stop solution. You can buy clothes, electronics, toys for the kids, bulk paper towel, even a 208-liter barrel of olive oil if you feel so inclined. You can find just about anything you need at Costco in bulk, and probably at a discount.
Aldi's Holiday Macarons Are Arriving On Shelves In Time For The Holidays
For many people, cookies are one of the staple desserts of the holiday season. Although you might like to eat the same cookies each year, there are a few small tweaks you can make to add some delicious new twists. Planning to bake a big batch of gingerbread cookies this weekend? Pepper is the one simple spice that will take gingerbread to the next level. Love the soft sugar cookies at grocery stores? Use this TikTok hack to make store-bought soft sugar cookies at home, and add some red and green sprinkles for a little extra fun.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square
Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
Pending Netflix Change Will Affect Customers
Netflix made several changes to its business model this year. Another is underway for 2023. It will affect how users interact with the brand's entertainment services. The media company is considering a significant change in the coming months. It may affect your viewing experience depending on your plan. In the early days of Netflix, a big part of the platform was its DVD mail service. (source)
Chipotle's New Mystery Boxes Contain Merch, Soap, And Gift Cards
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle has new exclusive mystery boxes available starting December 1, 2022, and the chain will donate the entire profits from the mystery boxes to various organizations that focus on sustainable practices when it comes to farming and making clothing, according to a press release from Chipotle. In addition to the mystery boxes and fundraiser, Chipotle also has new physical and digital gift card designs available just in time for the holiday season.
Krispy Kreme's 2022 Cyber Monday Deal You Won't Want To Miss
In 2005, National Retail Foundation's Ellen Davis declared the Monday following Thanksgiving Cyber Monday (per Reader's Digest). The trend began when as many as 77% of businesses saw an increase in sales on this particular day, likely due to consumers shopping for Christmas gifts while at work. In 2020 alone, $9 billion was spent on Cyber Monday in America.
3 easy ways to prevent Slack from taking over your day, according to its cofounder
Cal Henderson limits push notifications to only a few Slack channels to use it effectively and maintain a good work-life balance.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
It’s not always easy to be able to tell what the big books of the moment are. The books talked about the most online aren’t necessarily the biggest sellers: a new John Grisham novel will knock almost anything else off the bestseller list, but you probably won’t see it on BookTok. Each bestseller list also has its own criteria and uses its own data; Amazon certainly isn’t letting anyone else in on their sales numbers. There is no single list that includes all book sales.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: Amazon Prime’s Three Pines Should Be Your Winter TV Binge
The New York Times bestselling Inspector Armand Gamache novel series from author Louise Penny is what I would call a perfect winter read: cozy mysteries set in the fictional village of Three Pines, inhabited by a colorful, but lovable group of people who have found both friendship and refuge in each other, away from the bustle of surrounding Quebec. Imagine a quaint, wintry village where you can just as easily ice skate on the frozen pond in the square as you can enjoy a gourmet dinner and lively book discussion in front of a roaring fire at the local bistro. It’s easy to imagine Penny took her inspiration for the Three Pines from a Thomas Kinkade painting–if his paintings just happened to be filled with a whole bunch of murderers.
The 208 Liter Barrel Of Olive Oil That Left Costco Shoppers In Shambles
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Because Costco sells most of its goods in bulk, you're guaranteed to find some ridiculously sized products. To be fair, some of these items are probably intended for commercial use, but it's far funnier to imagine them for home use.
A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
Chick-Fil-A Originals Collection Is Jam-Packed With CFA Swag
If you're a sports fan, you can buy a jersey to show support for your number one team. Likewise, if you're keen on a musician or band, you can rock one of their t-shirts or hoodies as a means of showing your love. But what are you supposed to do if you're a foodie wanting to show off your affinity for a specific restaurant, snack brand, or cuisine? You may not have even realized that there's a growing desire for food-related swag. However, as Forbes writes, people have increasingly treated restaurant merch like streetwear, using it to express affection and a sense of connection to places and people.
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0