Mashed

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Some Twitter Users Should Expect To See Follower Count Drop: Here's Why

If Twitter users see a decline in their follower count, it's because Elon Musk is purging spam and fraudulent accounts from the microblogging service. What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to announce that the platform is removing bots and fake accounts, so users' follower count could drop. Why It's Important:...
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square

Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

We Tried Death Wish Coffee's New Gingerdead Coffee. Expect A Buzz, Just Not A Holly Jolly One

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If the pitch-perfect 1988 classic Bruce Willis action movie "Die Hard" can be called a Christmas movie, then a coffee with what looks to be vomiting gingerbread skeletons emblazoned on its packaging can be a holiday coffee. That's our perspective on Gingerdead, the new blend of joe from the slightly twisted minds at the Death Wish Coffee Company. We say twisted in the best possible way, of course, because the brand's tongue-in-cheek attitude resonates as well with us, as does a mug of its wildly potent coffee, something that is more needed than ever during these most wonderful but busiest and often stressful times, AKA the winter holidays.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Is Impressed With This Cell-Based, Lab-Grown Salmon

Cell-based, lab-grown meat has proliferated since its invention a decade ago and has progressed far beyond sci-fi ideas of post-apocalyptic Spam. Also called cultured meat or cultivated meat, it's a no-kill method of food production, meaning no animals are killed in the process. Instead, their cells are taken via biopsy, then grown through a series of steps in a growth medium. The results have no set shape — cells don't grow into a T-bone steak — which is why most lab-grown products are burgers or chicken nuggets, explains Science Focus.
Mashed

The 208 Liter Barrel Of Olive Oil That Left Costco Shoppers In Shambles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Because Costco sells most of its goods in bulk, you're guaranteed to find some ridiculously sized products. To be fair, some of these items are probably intended for commercial use, but it's far funnier to imagine them for home use.
Mashed

Mashed

