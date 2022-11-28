Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan uses big second half to beat Purdue 43-22 in Big Ten Title game
INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - Michigan Scored 29 points in the second half, more than Purdue scored all game, as they went on to beat the Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Title game. It was their second conference title in a row. As usual, Quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t throw for many...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A key University of Michigan football player is in trouble with the law. Washtenaw County court records show that Michigan Football defensive lineman player, Mazi Smith, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The charges filed on Wednesday stem from a traffic stop that took place on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.
WILX-TV
Dansville Aggies beat reigning state champ Fowler Eagles
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles have won back to back state titles, but their road to a third got a little bit tougher. They went into Dansville, and the Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season. Next, the Eagles play Pewamo-Westphalia and...
WILX-TV
Janae Tyler’s late free throw lifts Holt over Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though just the second game of the young high school girl’s basketball season, Holt and Lansing Catholic traded heavyweight blows for all 32 minutes in a contest that had the feeling of a Regional Final. “Oh it was awesome. I think it’s great for both...
WILX-TV
Charlotte holds off Okemos on the road to move to 2-1
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles went on the road and traded blows with Okemos to take a 48-46 win to move to 2-1. The Orioles built an early 10-point lead before Okemos’ Isabella Magaldi helped spur a comeback for the Wolves. Charlotte will host Olivet on Dec....
WILX-TV
Williamston secures win on the road over Portland
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college. The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland. Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win. Next,...
WILX-TV
Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season
FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year. The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14. Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.
WILX-TV
Soccer’s Pele Still Hospitalized
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -SAO PAULO (AP) - Pelé will remain at the hospital where he’s been since Tuesday due to a respiratory infection. Hospital Albert Einstein says on Friday that 82-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, is treating the infection with antibiotics. He has fought against cancer since he removed a colon tumor in September 2021. Pelé has gone through chemotherapy since. Neither the hospital nor his family has said whether the former footballer’s cancer has spread to other organs. He has checked in with the hospital every month.
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city designation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing could soon be more than a safe haven for immigrants. Its city council is set to declare East Lansing a sanctuary city. If the resolution is approved, East Lansing would be the only sanctuary city in the state. Background: East Lansing may become...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WILX-TV
Ahead of windy weekend, Lansing BWL outage-reporting phone, text systems down
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s outage-reporting text and phone systems are experiencing an outage. The utility said Friday afternoon that the problems stem from a third-party vendor that is having technical difficulties. Strong winds are expected overnight, with multiple municipalities in Michigan under...
WILX-TV
Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot shortage has been making flights more expensive and cancellations more common. However, there could be a solution in the form of high school students. Eaton, Ingham and Clinton county school districts are joining forces for a flight school. Enrollment opens this spring. Keegan Gudobba...
WILX-TV
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
WILX-TV
Lansing Public School District outlines plan to get students back on track
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a school board meeting on Thursday, the Lansing Public School District outlined its plan to get students back on track. The plan comes two days after the Michigan Department of Education released a list of underperforming schools. There were also schools in Jackson and Livingston counties.
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
WILX-TV
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire. Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg kicks off the Christmas season with Winterfest
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A week-long of holiday festivities is coming to Laingsburg with Winterfest. The celebration will kick off on Sunday at 4 p.m. and include a 5K run, a business decorating contest, a house decorating contest, and other community activities. There will be a lighted Christmas parade starting...
WILX-TV
Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas. A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving. Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are...
Comments / 1