Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Will Smith says that he'll 'completely understand' if audiences decline to watch 'Emancipation' after Oscars slap
As the Apple TV+ Oscar hopeful Emancipation makes its way into the awards race, all eyes are on the period drama's controversial star, Will Smith. It's the actor's first major movie role since the 94th Academy Awards in March, where he won the Best Actor statue for King Richard and shocked viewers by slapping Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke that involved his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview, Smith made it clear that he wants peoples' eyes focused on the rest of the movie's creative team.
BET
Bow Wow Calls Chris Brown His “Only Friend” In The Industry
Chris Brown has been receiving a lot of praise from his industry peers, recently getting love from Bow Wow who called the R&B veteran his “only friend” and has “never switched up” after being in attendance at the last stop for The Millenium Tour. “Only friend...
The ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel will feature a cast of original characters, Jennifer Grey tells fans
Jennifer Grey, who will take on the role of executive producer, described the film as ‘tricky and exciting.’
Will Smith Attends Emancipation Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles as they supported Will Smith at the premiere of his latest film Will Smith had his loved ones by his side at the Emancipation premiere. On Wednesday, Will, 54, appeared alongside his entire family at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre for the red-carpet event. The film marks his first release since the Oscars controversy in March. The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles. Will wore a burgundy tuxedo with a light pink undershirt, similar to his son Trey's look. The 30-year-old, whom Will shares with...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
BET
'Basketball Wives' Shaunie Henderson on Shaq's Invite To Her Wedding, 'We're Cool. I Got Put On The Spot'
Shaunie Henderson shared that she invited her retired baller ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal to her second wedding. The creator of VH1’s Basketball Wives franchise opened up about the wedding invitation on her new three-part reality series that chronicled her road to matrimony with her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson. Shaunie & Keion's Destination "I Do" premiered Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on VH1.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry
Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise features some of the most popular reality TV shows hitting the airwaves. One of the most successful of the series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which created stars out of women like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and even Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss.
BET
Distinctive-Looking Viral Star Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell is In Jail Again
The “Neckst Big Thing” is back... behind bars. Charles Dion McDowell climbed to internet fame back in 2018 when his mugshot showing off his incredibly thick physical attribute- his rap name is “Wide Neck-” was distributed widely. That arrest included a number of charges including fleeing/eluding...
Fantasia Owned The Stage In Augusto Manzanares Look
Fantasia gave us style goals during a recent performance and we're swooning!
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America
Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop': Amara La Negra Dishes on 'Misunderstanding' With Co-Star While Filming 'Family Reunion'
Amara Le Negra was excited to participate in the third season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop. The Afro-Latina burst onto the scene as a cast member of the Miami franchise. Since then, she's released music, toured, embarked on real estate ventures, written children's books, and recently became a mother to twin girls. Now, she's happy she had the chance to appear in the mashup series to settle differences with her co-stars. The show's third season joined cast members from Atlanta, New York, and Miami to spend time together in Jamaica. But it wasn't all rum punch and sandy beaches. There was some drama. But Le Negra went into it with one agenda. "Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen," she told a Miami news station in a recent interview.
Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member
Congratulations to Fantasia as she's just revealed that she's now an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Trades Shots With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset
Cardi B defended Offset from criticism by Nicole Arbour on Twitter. Cardi B went back and forth with comedian Nicole Arbour on Twitter, Sunday night. Arbour had called out Offset for the violent content of his music. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game…” Arbour...
Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia, See The Pictures
Congratulations to Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams who according to People Magazine just tied the knot twice with Simon Guobadia.
BET
‘Die Hard’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away, according to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts where he was a professor. The university shared the unfortunate news on Instagram yesterday (Nov. 28). “It is with great sadness that Dean Nancy J. Uscher and the UNLV College of...
After this year's Oscars controversy, film academy will present all 23 categories live
After a fierce backlash from its own members, the film academy will once again present all 23 categories live at the Oscars next year.
Comments / 1