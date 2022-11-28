ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain coming in with cold front Saturday

PITTSBURGH — A cold front will cross western Pennsylvania today, and as it approaches and moves through, rain will fall. Expect rain and gusty winds through the morning. Wind gusts will be near 30-35 mph, so secure any holiday decorations. The rain clears out this afternoon, but cool air...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tree falls on person in Allegheny Township

A tree fell on a person Saturday afternoon in Allegheny Township, according to Westmoreland County 911. The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Lynn Lane, according to a county dispatcher. EMS responded, the dispatcher said. An Allegheny Township police officer on duty Saturday said only the...
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

