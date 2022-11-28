Read full article on original website
Related
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
Earthmoving begins for 1-million-square-foot warehouse in New Stanton
The future occupant of a massive warehouse proposed in New Stanton remains a mystery. But extensive earthmoving in underway at the site of what’s expected to be a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that a North Carolina developer estimates will cost $120 million and create about 600 jobs. SunCap...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
Rain coming in with cold front Saturday
PITTSBURGH — A cold front will cross western Pennsylvania today, and as it approaches and moves through, rain will fall. Expect rain and gusty winds through the morning. Wind gusts will be near 30-35 mph, so secure any holiday decorations. The rain clears out this afternoon, but cool air...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Tree falls on person in Allegheny Township
A tree fell on a person Saturday afternoon in Allegheny Township, according to Westmoreland County 911. The incident happened about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Lynn Lane, according to a county dispatcher. EMS responded, the dispatcher said. An Allegheny Township police officer on duty Saturday said only the...
explore venango
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
Parents of gunman settle suit over Pa. police barracks ambush
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson...
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
West Virginia road to stop receiving mail
(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0