thechampaignroom.com
How Illinois responds now will tell us everything
There is something beautiful and poetic about the way Terrence Shannon Jr. plays basketball. He dunks like he’s angry at the rim. He plays with a mix of effervescent joy and visible scowling that makes him a scary cover. He has the natural length and leaping ability that NBA...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois adds first transfer commit of offseason
The Illini aren’t playing in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night, but Bret Bielema and Co. are hard at work. Louisville DB Nicario Harper became Illinois’ first offseason addition after he announced his commitment Saturday. According to 247, Illinois visited Harper in person this week. Harper...
Illinois Basketball: NFTs are the next step in Illini NIL growth
Illinois basketball is taking the next step in NIL endorsements with the NextName NFT partnership. The Illini are off to a fast start at 6-2, as it remained at No. 16 in the fourth week of the AP Top 25. Coupled with the on-court success also comes future marketing opportunities for the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
thechampaignroom.com
How many Big Ten wins will Illinois get this year?
Stephen Cohn: 14-6 Regular Season, Big Ten Tournament Champions. I just don’t see how Brad Underwood doesn’t have this team rolling like a well-oiled machine by March. You saw what they could do against Syracuse on Tuesday (even if the Orange aren’t very good), and even when the Illini aren’t playing their best ball, they’re still going to win a majority of the nights. Just too much talent on this team.
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
agupdate.com
Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs
Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
1470 WMBD
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9p. The fire was reported near the intersection of North Second Street and East Washington Street. That’s just northeast of downtown Champaign. Multiple fire crews from Champaign and Urbana rushed to the scene . Heavy smoke was reported by a […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
decaturian.com
Millikin’s Old Gym to be Replaced with a New $6.7 Million Athletic Building
On September 27th, Millikin began the destruction of the Old Gymnasium, which will soon be replaced with a new and improved $6.7 million athletic facility to fulfill the immediate needs of both the football and track programs. Originally known as the new Gymnasium when it was built in 1912, Old...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
Monticello doctor treating increase in respiratory illnesses
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — You probably know someone who’s been sick this fall, or maybe you’ve been sick yourself. The CDC is reporting 6.2 million flu illnesses so far this season, and hospitals are still seeing people come in with RSV and COVID as well. Doctors said they’ve seen respiratory illnesses earlier than normal as […]
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
wglt.org
Bloomington group offers a solution to the housing shortage, and it's not new subdivisions
Housing developments have been sprouting up and in around Bloomington-Normal to address a housing shortage. But a group interested in urban planning says new subdivisions are not the answer. Noah Tang, a history teacher at Bloomington High School, founded the Bloomington Revivalists. He said the group believes economic vitality and...
Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
