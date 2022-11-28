ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again

By Mike Fisher
 2 days ago

The Denver Broncos keep losing, and now there is sideline conflict involving the former Seattle Seahawks leader Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?

On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.

The participants claimed it was all about trying to provide a "spark,'' which 1) Didn't happen, as Denver dropped to 3-8 with Wilson managing to go just 19-of-35 for 142 yards and a touchdown, and 2) can really be about a team losing faith in its marquee leader.

The blockbuster trade that sent Wilson from Seattle to Denver was about many things. But to the Broncos, it was about credibility and leadership and contention. Talk aside, there is little evidence of any of that happening with the Broncos.

"Mike and I are on the same page," Wilson insisted. "He ... was pissed off. He just said, 'We've gotta f-ing go.' And I agree. Me and him are on the same page. There's no animosity there at all.''

Said Purcell: "Frustration. We want to spark on something.''

Oh, something has "sparked,'' alright. The Broncos' rock-bottom performance (a garbage-time score changed the appearance of what was a blowout, and even still, the 13-point losing margin is the most so far this season) is now bringing the heat not only on the $250 million man Wilson, but also on first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Some are now calling for the firing of Hackett, who oddly is claiming that he was unaware of the altercation even though could be seen standing right in front of Purcell and Wilson when the conflict occurred.

The S eahawks have their own issues, of course, their hot start cooled by Josh Jacobs' amazing performance in Sunday's OT loss to the Raiders .

But the Wilson sideshow remains a Seahawks-related tale.

"It's unacceptable. Bottom line," Wilson said of his offense's production. "This organization, this tradition here, this - everything else - we've got to honor it. We've got to honor it by winning.''

Or, failing that, by arguing.

