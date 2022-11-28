Read full article on original website
5 Things You Can Do At The Fairgrounds Festival Of Lights
The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights had to be postponed after last weekend's big snow storm. But it's set to open this week. It's become a tradition for many people in Western New York. The holidays just aren't the holidays without a trip to visit the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights. It's back this year again and they've even added some things back to their long list of events.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Coffee & Stone Cafe is a Modern Hub for Breakfast & Lunch Along the Canal in NT
Located in North Tonawanda along the canal, Webster Street is quickly becoming a well-rounded dining and entertainment district. The new Coffee & Stone Cafe is just the latest feather in Webster Street’s cap and a needed addition. You might tend to only think about entertainment strips like Webster Street...
Lavish Lancaster light display brightens up the holiday season, donates to children
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– For many, one holiday comes to mind when thinking of the month of October. But Tony Dittmer was already breaking out the jingle bells and Santa Clauses. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years, I just enjoy it,” Dittmer said. “I enjoy how the kids enjoy it, the parents enjoy it.” Dittmer […]
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Christmas Walk expands
Information courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The annual Lewiston Christmas Walk weekend will take place Dec. 1-4 in the historic Village of Lewiston. Center Street is full of holiday spirit! Many of the storefronts will offer special activities, treats, promotions and great shopping sales. The weekend activities start on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the Holiday Market at the Brickyard Brewing Company, and conclude with the Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on Center Street.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
stepoutbuffalo.com
wxxinews.org
New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
Cars abandoned during historic Buffalo winter storm will be impounded if not claimed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Drivers, who abandoned their cars during Buffalo’s historic winter storm earlier this month, may want to put some pep in their step and claim their vehicle soon. That’s because those remaining cars are at risk of being impounded. It has been nearly two weeks since the storm hit and there are […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
Very Valuable Decoration Extremely Hot Commodity in Buffalo
Does anyone have one of these? This classic, Christmas ceramic decoration seemed like a household staple at one point and they are making quite the comeback. Now, people are willing to pay more than the $10 that someone once paid. Yours may be missing a light bulb or too, but...
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Arrives Early In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The holiday season officially arrived in Northern Chautauqua County over the weekend. The City of Dunkirk hosted its “Christmas on Central” event Saturday in an effort to spotlight local businesses and bring the community together. The day was filled with music,...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Holiday Valley + Kissing Bridge Closed After Massive Snowfall
A week after Western New York got hit with a big storm, ski country in Western New York is closed down. Parts of the Buffalo area got over 80 inches of snow (that is taller than almost every Buffalo Bills player on the roster) the weekend before Thanksgiving. In true...
11 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 11 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Manning, Michael John. Booking Date/Time: 11/27/2022 09:55:23. OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST...
10-car-garage fire leaves several hundred thousands of dollars in damages
A Tuesday night structure fire on Northwood Drive in Amherst left several hundred thousands of dollars in damages
WIVB
WNY doctors talk RSV spread during holiday season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures drop, places like Western New York Immediate Care are starting to see more patients with the flu and RSV. As winter nears and families gather for the holidays, cold-like symptoms are on the rise. And cases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV are also on the rise.
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
