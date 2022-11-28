ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Things You Can Do At The Fairgrounds Festival Of Lights

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights had to be postponed after last weekend's big snow storm. But it's set to open this week. It's become a tradition for many people in Western New York. The holidays just aren't the holidays without a trip to visit the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights. It's back this year again and they've even added some things back to their long list of events.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Christmas Walk expands

Information courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The annual Lewiston Christmas Walk weekend will take place Dec. 1-4 in the historic Village of Lewiston. Center Street is full of holiday spirit! Many of the storefronts will offer special activities, treats, promotions and great shopping sales. The weekend activities start on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the Holiday Market at the Brickyard Brewing Company, and conclude with the Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, on Center Street.
LEWISTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

BUFFALO, NY
wxxinews.org

New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter

There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York

As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Christmas Arrives Early In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The holiday season officially arrived in Northern Chautauqua County over the weekend. The City of Dunkirk hosted its “Christmas on Central” event Saturday in an effort to spotlight local businesses and bring the community together. The day was filled with music,...
DUNKIRK, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Passionate About Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks & Public Green spaces? Applications Are Now Open for the Young Professionals for Olmsted Parks Class of 2023

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Are you a recent graduate or young professional looking to jump start your career in the local nonprofit sector? Does the opportunity to network and get to know other like-minded individuals in Buffalo excite you? Do you have a passion for making Western New York a better place for future generations?
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

WNY doctors talk RSV spread during holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures drop, places like Western New York Immediate Care are starting to see more patients with the flu and RSV. As winter nears and families gather for the holidays, cold-like symptoms are on the rise. And cases of respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV are also on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
BUFFALO, NY

