Related
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations
Police in Apple Valley and Savage are investigating two armed robberies believed to have been committed by the same suspect Tuesday afternoon. The Savage Police Department said the first incident happened around noon at Wings Financial Credit Union in the 14000 block of Highway 13. Police said an unidentified suspect...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
swnewsmedia.com
Carver County inmate attempts escape, recaptured
Travis Clay Andersen, a level three predatory offender who resides in Chaska, attempted to escape custody at his scheduled sentencing hearing at the Carver County Justice Center Nov. 29 but was recaptured by deputies “within minutes,” according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old inmate’s scheduled court...
KAAL-TV
Alleged catalytic converter thief re-arrested, held on $100K bail
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man previously arrested for the 2021 theft of more than $40,000 in catalytic converters struck a plea deal in 2022 and was released on probation. Shawn Clement, 36, was re-arrested for violating probation and is currently being held on $100,000 bail at...
New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man
Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Authorities have identified the man fatally shot while dining at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant in Bloomington last week. Tu Anh Phan,...
KEYC
Bells on Belgrade returns to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The cold weather couldn’t halt the celebration of the Bells on Belgrade holiday event in downtown North Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free public family-friendly event featured winter holiday staples, such as caroling, horse trolley rides, hot cocoa, holiday-themed games, and even Santa.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
KEYC
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has imposed a downtown snow emergency to continue to clear streets from Tuesday’s snowstorm. The downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight (Thursday, Dec. 1) and expires at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. View the downtown snow emergency corridor which includes:
Armed robber targets Apple Valley credit union
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are searching for the armed man who robbed an Apple Valley credit union Tuesday afternoon.It happened at about 1:37 p.m. at the Royal Credit Union on Cedar Avenue. Police say the man, who had a handgun and was wearing a ski mask, "jumped over the counter" and forced a worker to open the bank's vault.The man was also wearing an orange construction-style jacket and dark pants. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived. Police are still investigating.
fox9.com
Carver County inmate escapes during court hearing, caught minutes later
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man attending a scheduled sentencing for prior felony convictions attempted to flee on Tuesday, but was soon caught by law enforcement in Carver County. According to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 29, an inmate...
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas talks about safe ice fishing, DUI enforcement, and. provides a Rice County Jail construction update.
KEYC
Lighted Holiday Parade in Owatonna
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Christmas spirit was a glow in Owatonna this week. The cities 20th annual Lighted Holiday Parade was held on Cedar Avenue and moved towards Central Park downtown. This unique parade is the official launch to Hometown Holiday Weekend, which encompasses holiday events starting the...
KEYC
United Way Fire and Ice Gala
Some gas retailers within Minnesota are lowering gas prices much faster than others- St. Peter is the prime example for low gas prices. Mankato Area Foundation releases 2022 report on grant money distribution. Updated: 9 hours ago. The report shows the foundation has given 626 grants totaling close to $2.5...
kduz.com
No Agreement in Renville Co Murder Case
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A settlement conference was held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect 19-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. No agreement was reached, and another settlement conference is scheduled for February 6th. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a...
KEYC
Greater Mankato Area United Way Fire and Ice Gala to be held Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way expects record turnout for their upcoming annual Fire and Ice Gala taking place this weekend. Fire & Ice is United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year, made possible by sponsors, donors and volunteers. The event has grown each year since its inception in 2015, netting more than $230,000 in 2021. A volunteer committee of more than 20 has been working on the event planning all year.
KEYC
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
KEYC
West denied second consecutive state title, falls to Elk RIver 29-26
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team 31 game winning streak came to an end in the Class 5A Championship game against Elk River 29-26. The Scarlets managed to finish with 326 yards of total offense but gave up 400 yards on the ground to the Elks.
KEYC
Holiday fashion: hot looks for the cold season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living invited Marissa Brostrom, Owner of Graif Clothing, to talk about the latest holiday fashions! Here are a few new looks to consider during the season of giving. Enjoy the fashion show!
