wcbu.org
Peoria police release body camera footage 2 months after fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond
Peoria authorities are publicly releasing some materials related to the fatal shooting by police of 59-year-old Samuel "Vincent" Richmond, two months after the incident happened. Richmond, affectionately called "Meatman" by friends and family because of his longtime job working in the East Bluff Kroger's meat department, was shot and killed...
Painting as political platform: Peoria painter uses art as a tool for Iranian civil rights advocacy
Works by Peoria-based painter Shahrbanoo Hamzeh are on display now at Illinois Central College in an exhibit titled “Woman, Life, Freedom.” Hamzeh’s art reflects women’s experiences in her home country of Iran, drawn from two ongoing series called “Delightful Scars” and “Welcoming in the Front Door.”
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
