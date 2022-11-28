ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
Major League Baseball Legend Dies

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment

The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday. The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency?

It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on the intriguing possibility this offseason’s top two free agent catchers could swap teams. USA...
HOUSTON, TX
