Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
The reason why Justin Verlander, Astros are ‘far apart’ in free agency talks
Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander and the World Series Champions are still “far apart” in MLB free agency talks, according to New York Post MLB columnist Jon Heyman. A deep pitching rotation and pessimism surrounding Justin Verlander may prove costly to the Astros’ ability to resign the...
Boston Red Sox Reportedly Offered $40 Million Contract to Zach Eflin
The Boston Red Sox offered former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin the same three-year, $40 million contract that the Tampa Bay Rays signed him to, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment
The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admits to Fleeing San Diego Following NLDS Loss
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a San Diego native, had to flee the country after L.A.'s loss to the Padres in the NLDS to avoid the celebrations.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Ex-Yankees Starter Expected to Sign Contract Worth More Than $56 Million in Free Agency
This MLB insider says the market for Jameson Taillon is heating up
Dodgers Rumors: Kolten Wong Trade & Playing Gavin Lux At Third Base Under Consideration
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a franchise record with 111 wins this past season but after falling short of their World Series goal, have been among the teams connected to top free agents. Most notably the Dodgers have been identified as a favorite to sign Justin Verlander. While he would...
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday. The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
Who Will Sign Cody Bellinger? 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not tender outfielder Cody Bellinger a contract, making him a free agent. Where might Bellinger sign? Here are five potential free agent destinations.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Dodgers Rumors: Club Has Kept in Touch with All-Star Shortstop in Free Agency
Will the Dodgers be able to retain Trea Turner?
Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency?
It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on the intriguing possibility this offseason’s top two free agent catchers could swap teams. USA...
