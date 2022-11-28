Read full article on original website
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The...
Lava hadn’t flowed from the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island for almost four decades, but that all changed late on Sunday night. The biggest active volcano on earth suddenly began erupting at 11:30 p.m. local time, sending fiery lava into the air and oozing down the volcano’s side.
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Lava is now spilling from the caldera of world's biggest active volcano after it erupted for the first time in 38 years.
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
HONOLULU — A volcano is probably erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don’t know for sure because it’s so inaccessible. All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said...
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Late Sunday night (November 27), Hawaii residents were alerted to the eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. Thankfully, downhill communities were not threatened by the flood of lava. Local authorities, however, warned that a blanket of ashfall could soon cover parts of the island as winds in the area spread fine ash and volcanic gas.
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Researchers have officially announced that the volcanic activity in Yellowstone National Park spurred more than 1,000 earthquakes beginning in January. According to Jamie Farrell, a research assistant professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Utah, the earthquake swarm has periods of increased activity, before becoming more dormant.
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the eruption on the state’s Big Island began at approximately 11.30pm local time on Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano. Footage from US Geological Survey (USGS) webcams at the summit captured fountains of lava spewing from a long fissure and spreading across the caldera floor. The USGS said the lava flows were initially contained in the summit area and do not pose a threat to communities downslope, but there...
SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead. Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search...
Webcams on the northern rim of Mokuʻāweoweo show lava flows pouring from the volcano, as Hawaii authorities tell residents to prepare for ash to drop down.
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
