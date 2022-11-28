ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high

Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
thenewscrypto.com

Elon Musk Says US Fed’s Interest Rate Needs to Cut Immediately

The Fed increased its interest rates by 375 basis points this year. Elon Musk calls it the Trend is concerning. The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates in an attempt to achieve its dual mission of price stability and maximum sustained employment. As the Fed Chair Jerome Powell discussed at a US forum on the outlook for the economy and the changing labor market.
rv-pro.com

Global Economist Warns of Inflation Getting ‘Stuck’

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says inflation could get ‘stuck’ at an uncomfortably high number because of supply-chain issues and a ‘change in globalization.’. Falling commodity prices and easing supply chain pressures have helped bring U.S. inflation down from its 40-year high in recent months. But some economists...
invezz.com

3 scenarios for the US economy in 2023

The Federal Reserve tightening cycle might end at 5% in February 2023. High energy prices and labor shortages are the main risks to US economic growth. Today is November’s last day, and you can already sense the smell of holidays in the air. The last trading month of the year has traditionally been slow for financial markets, particularly the second half of the month.
invezz.com

Eurozone Inflation Drops as ECB Plans Rate Hikes

Inflation remained in double digits for the second consecutive month. For the first in almost one and half years, Euro-zone inflation has declined, giving the European Central Bank (ECB) some hope in the fight against record inflation. Eurostat indicated that the November reading was 10% below the median estimate of 10.4% by Bloomberg surveyed economists.
coinchapter.com

Commodities Analysis: Oil, Wheat, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, and Copper

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): With the U.S. dollar weakening ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the price of most major U.S. commodities increased over the previous day on November 30. Furthermore, investor sentiment was positive after the much-expected ease in policy restrictions in China amid fewer reported COVID-19 cases. Oil.
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
US News and World Report

Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...

