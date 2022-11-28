ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

A military veteran with a history of mental health issues caused a several-hour standoff in a rural neighborhood north of Benton City over the weekend.

Neighbors in the area near Montana PR NW and Highway 225 reported hearing shots and yelling about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

While the area isn’t a traditional neighborhood, the homes are close enough that residents were concerned, Benton County sheriff’s Lt. Jason Erickson told the Herald.

Deputies asked people in the neighborhood to stay away from their windows while they investigated.

Deputies soon learned that the man with a gun was a veteran in his early 60s with previous mental health issues, Erickson said.

Because of the potential danger, the sheriff’s office asked for help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. Police also were helped by Benton County Fire District 2.

Highway 225 was closed between Wagon Wheel road and Trinity road because of the large amount of equipment in the area, Benton County sheriff’s said.

After about three hours, the man surrendered to police. He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of reckless endangerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10icWN_0jQ8T3ss00
A man allegedly started firing a gun in a neighborhood north of Benton City. The shots triggered a standoff at a home. Google Maps

Comments / 8

Leah Guzek
5d ago

I hope he gets the medical help that he needs ❤️ Thank you for serving, it takes a tool on your own health, to protect and stay strong.

Reply
7
Josh Goodman
5d ago

There's needs to be more help for people with mental illness. It's hard for people to get that kind of help. And he won't get the help he needs in jail

Reply(1)
5
 

