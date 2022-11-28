Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City

A military veteran with a history of mental health issues caused a several-hour standoff in a rural neighborhood north of Benton City over the weekend.

Neighbors in the area near Montana PR NW and Highway 225 reported hearing shots and yelling about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

While the area isn’t a traditional neighborhood, the homes are close enough that residents were concerned, Benton County sheriff’s Lt. Jason Erickson told the Herald.

Deputies asked people in the neighborhood to stay away from their windows while they investigated.

Deputies soon learned that the man with a gun was a veteran in his early 60s with previous mental health issues, Erickson said.

Because of the potential danger, the sheriff’s office asked for help from the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. Police also were helped by Benton County Fire District 2.

Highway 225 was closed between Wagon Wheel road and Trinity road because of the large amount of equipment in the area, Benton County sheriff’s said.

After about three hours, the man surrendered to police. He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of reckless endangerment.