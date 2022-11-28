Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Detroit Lions game score vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: TV channel, time, live updates
Detroit Lions (4-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) When: 1 p.m. Sunday. Where: Ford Field. ...
Comments / 0