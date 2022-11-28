Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
WEAR
Deputies: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after EMS called to drowning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after emergency crews were called to a drowning at an Escambia County home, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. EMS and deputies were called to the home in the 1600-block of Bruce Street around 11:05 a.m. The sheriff's...
Embattled Pensacola contractor wanted for larceny by Santa Rosa County Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An embattled Pensacola contractor with numerous complaints against him is wanted for larceny, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant for Jesse LaCoste’s arrest was filed on Nov. 10, but according to SRCSO, the warrant has not been served yet. SCRSO told WKRG News 5, LaCoste […]
WEAR
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
Panama City Beach man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 stabbing at Pensacola Beach boardwalk
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a one-day trial, a Panama City Beach man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 stabbing in the parking lot of the Pensacola Beach boardwalk. On Nov. 29, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Darrius Prince Alexander Hepburn, 26, to 20 years in Florida’s Department of […]
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party
A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
niceville.com
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
WEAR
7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires
A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
WEAR
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
thepulsepensacola.com
Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins
Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
