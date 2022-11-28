ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12

Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Virginia

Michigan lost a nail-biter at Crisler Tuesday evening, losing to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68, as Jett Howard couldn’t really get a final shot off against Virginia’s smoothering defense. Coming into this game, Virginia has been playing like one of the best teams in the country, as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan up to No. 2 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend. The latest College Football Playoff top four:. Georgia. Michigan. USC. Ohio...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame quotes: Michigan vs. Virginia

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off what might be their best performance of the season so far, even though they lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68. They looked like the better team for large stretches, despite the loss. After shooting the lights out in the first...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Assessing Michigan's potential path to a national championship

The runway to the College Football Playoff appears clear for the Michigan Wolverines (12-0). With a win Saturday over heavy underdog Purdue in the Big Ten title game, Michigan will clinch its second consecutive appearance in the final four. But can the Wolverines win a national title? A lot must...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Ohio prospects react to Michigan’s huge win

Michigan’s huge win over Ohio State has easily given the program its most momentum on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Wolverines picked up multiple commitments in the last few days, all from the state of Ohio. That could continue as Michigan emphasizes the state down south for next cycle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong flips from Michigan to Miami

Announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines and committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder from California had been committed to Michigan since the summer. Miami was one of his finalists before he chose Michigan, but he went with the Wolverines back in July thanks to their high percentage of getting players to the NFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects

Yesterday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge — literally and figuratively — commitment in the 2024 class from four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Avon, Ohio chose the Wolverines over other offers from Cincinnati, MSU, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI

