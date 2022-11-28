Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12
Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
Maize n Brew
Reacts Survey: What aspect of Michigan’s victory over Ohio State surprised you the most?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Welcome to another victorious edition of the Michigan Reacts Survey! Saturday wasn’t a dream. In...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Virginia
Michigan lost a nail-biter at Crisler Tuesday evening, losing to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68, as Jett Howard couldn’t really get a final shot off against Virginia’s smoothering defense. Coming into this game, Virginia has been playing like one of the best teams in the country, as...
Maize n Brew
Michigan up to No. 2 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend. The latest College Football Playoff top four:. Georgia. Michigan. USC. Ohio...
Maize n Brew
Postgame quotes: Michigan vs. Virginia
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off what might be their best performance of the season so far, even though they lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68. They looked like the better team for large stretches, despite the loss. After shooting the lights out in the first...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Yardbarker
Assessing Michigan's potential path to a national championship
The runway to the College Football Playoff appears clear for the Michigan Wolverines (12-0). With a win Saturday over heavy underdog Purdue in the Big Ten title game, Michigan will clinch its second consecutive appearance in the final four. But can the Wolverines win a national title? A lot must...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Ohio prospects react to Michigan’s huge win
Michigan’s huge win over Ohio State has easily given the program its most momentum on the recruiting trail this cycle. The Wolverines picked up multiple commitments in the last few days, all from the state of Ohio. That could continue as Michigan emphasizes the state down south for next cycle.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s opponents did in the final week of the 2022 regular season
The Michigan Wolverines finished their regular season with a beatdown over their archrival, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Let’s take a look at how all of Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this week to finish out their regular season:. Colorado State: 17-0 W against New Mexico...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong flips from Michigan to Miami
Announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines and committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder from California had been committed to Michigan since the summer. Miami was one of his finalists before he chose Michigan, but he went with the Wolverines back in July thanks to their high percentage of getting players to the NFL.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
247Sports
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear
In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
Maize n Brew
Big Ten Awards: Blake Corum wins RB of the year, others win All-Big Ten honors
Michigan’s reputation as a “smash fest” football team was validated by the 2022 Big Ten offensive awards, with several offensive linemen and Blake Corum taking All-Big Ten honors today. Blake Corum earned the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award, along with unanimous All-Big Ten First Team...
Maize n Brew
New Michigan commit, 2024 four-star Ohio native Luke Hamilton, rips how OSU recruits him and other Ohio prospects
Yesterday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge — literally and figuratively — commitment in the 2024 class from four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Avon, Ohio chose the Wolverines over other offers from Cincinnati, MSU, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia and more.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
