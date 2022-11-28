Announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, 2023 four-star edge Collins Acheampong has decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines and committed to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder from California had been committed to Michigan since the summer. Miami was one of his finalists before he chose Michigan, but he went with the Wolverines back in July thanks to their high percentage of getting players to the NFL.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO