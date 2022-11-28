Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Study indicates SARS-CoV-2 variants are still transmissible between species
Scientists believe bats first transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to humans in December 2019, and while the virus has since evolved into several variants such as delta and omicron, a new study indicates the virus is still highly transmissible between mammals. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) developed computer simulations that show the coronaviruses use their spike proteins to attach themselves to the host cells in both bats and humans in much the same way.
Phys.org
T. rex's fancy footwork owed to special ligaments, study finds
How did Tyrannosaurus rex catch its food? Looking at T. rex's fossilized skull, the answer may seem obvious: monstrous jaws and sharp teeth capable of delivering a multi-ton bite force. But tyrannosaurs did more than just use their heads to snag prey, according to a team of researchers including University...
Phys.org
Project seeks to learn how to grow super mushrooms, with termites as teachers
Termites have cultivated and eaten them for 30 million years. This incredible mushroom has more protein than chicken, soy and corn, but has yet to be grown by humans. By imitating termites, scientists at the University of Copenhagen will investigate whether these mushrooms can become a sustainable food source for humans.
Phys.org
Researchers discover what causes some icicles to form with ripples
Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
Phys.org
More than 52 million birds in the US have been affected by an outbreak of avian influenza
A form of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been causing widespread disruption and illness in birds since first being detected roughly a year ago. Last March, a bald eagle found dead in Pennsylvania's Chester County became the first confirmed case in the state. Since then, through the Wildlife Futures...
Phys.org
New tools to identify non-compliant business locations created to support regulation and enforcement
New tools to map the location of non-compliant businesses have been created following a report which found that hand car washes, nail bars, and other informal economy sectors are more likely to be found within specific types of neighborhoods. The Work, Informalization and Place Research Center (WIP) at Nottingham Trent...
Phys.org
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study
Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
Phys.org
Swan River dolphins form 'bromances' to secure females, study finds
Murdoch University marine biologist Dr. Delphine Chabanne has discovered evidence of male alliance in Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, the first time such behavior has been recorded outside of Western Australia's famed Shark Bay. A Research Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems at Murdoch's Harry Butler Institute, Dr. Chabanne has...
Phys.org
Can the three-dimensional organization of the T cell genome regulate (auto)immunity?
The research team of Associate Professor Charalampos G. Spilianakis, an affiliated Professor at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of FORTH, has been working on determining whether the three-dimensional organization of the T cell genome can regulate (auto)immunity. In this effort, the contribution of the laboratories of Christoforos Nikolaou...
Phys.org
Researchers report finding first bidirectional color-changing flower variety
We all like flowers, and one of the most appealing things about flowers is presumably the wide array of shapes, sizes, and of course, colors in which they come. But did you know that some flowers can change their colors? Although it's not all flowers, this trait has been observed in hundreds of different species for at least a number of decades.
Phys.org
More efficient hybrid rice breeding achieved with female sterility technique
Research led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) involving the use of a pioneering female sterility technique has led to a breakthrough in the production of hybrid rice seeds. Compared to the commonly used "three-line" male sterility technique in hybrid rice seeds production, the novel approach enhances the efficiency of hybrid rice production by eliminating rice seeds that have been produced due to the self-pollination of the "restorer line."
Phys.org
Automating the data analysis of X-ray diffraction studies on crystalline materials
Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have automated a complex and labor-intensive process for analyzing the results of X-ray diffraction studies, which are used to determine the structure of crystalline materials. The team described the development and application of their technique in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.
Phys.org
'Virtual pillars' separate and sort blood-based nanoparticles
Engineers at Duke University have developed a device that uses sound waves to separate and sort the tiniest particles found in blood in a matter of minutes. The technology is based on a concept called "virtual pillars" and could be a boon to both scientific research and medical applications. Tiny...
Phys.org
A targeted approach to reducing the health impacts of crop residue burning in India
To clear the way for planting wheat in November, a farmer in Punjab, India, sets aflame the leftover straw, or stubble, of a harvested rice paddy crop in October. The burning residue fills the air with carbon monoxide, ozone, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that will make it harder to breathe for days afterward and for miles around. It's a scene that's replicated on about 2 million farms in the Punjab and Haryana states of northwest India every autumn (and every spring after the wheat harvest), raising health risks—particularly of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases—and premature death rates downwind in India and throughout South Asia.
Phys.org
Novel complex may help to modulate lipid metabolism
A research team led by Prof. Wang Guangce from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered that the complex of phycobiliproteins, fucoxanthin, and krill oil (PFK) can modulate lipid metabolism and improve obesity. The study was published in Nutrients on Nov. 14. Phycobiliproteins, fucoxanthin, and...
Phys.org
Online tool to support delivery of 'whole school' approach to food
The UK government, as part of the Levelling-Up agenda, has advocated that all primary schools should develop a 'whole school food policy', which outlines how a school approaches food across the entire working day to support children in making healthy food choices. The policy paper states that primary schools should...
Phys.org
Microplastics could make other pollutants more harmful
Microplastics—small plastic pieces less than five millimeters in length—are becoming a ubiquitous ecological contaminant. Studies suggest that on their own, these tiny bits are potentially harmful, and it's unclear what effect they could have on pollutants that latch onto them. Now, researchers reporting in Environmental Science & Technology Letters show that, when attached to microplastics, UV filters used in products such as sunscreens can make chromium metal more toxic.
Phys.org
Political geography key to assessing economic costs of invasive pests on islands
Scientists assessing the economic cost of invasive species on islands have shown that political geography plays an important role, affecting the extent of socio-economic costs. Islands are key locations for global biodiversity but are also highly susceptible to the impacts of invasive species, which frequently pose severe threats, including extinction,...
Phys.org
Growing startups should worry about rising 'diversity debt,' say researchers
Startups should pay attention to gender diversity from the get-go. UvA Economics and Business researchers Dr. Yuval Engel and Dr. Tanja Hentschel, together with colleagues in the US, conducted research about why women are underrepresented among startup employees. They discovered a self-reinforcing pattern of what they refer to as 'diversity debt."
Phys.org
Recommended analytical methods for detecting 1,4-dioxane in commercial products
Researchers supported by the American Cleaning Institute have released recommendations concerning the detection and quantification of 1,4-dioxane in commercially available products, including household cleaners, personal care products, and cosmetics. 1,4-dioxane, a by-product formed in the manufacturing of ethoxylated surfactants, particularly phosphorylated or sulfated ethoxylates, is toxic and can persist in...
