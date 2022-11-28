ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Final stretch of Meridian Corridor in Queen Creek now open

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ww4hI_0jQ8SicF00

Meridian Road, from Queen Creek to Germann roads, is now open, providing an additional north-south corridor through Queen Creek.

“The completion of this 1-mile stretch is significant as it now connects Meridian Road from Combs Road all the way to the State Route 24,” stated Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown in a press release. “We are committed to better roads ahead and this new roadway is an important step in that effort. We appreciate the continued partnership with Pinal County on these regional projects.”

The project, which began construction in early 2022, includes a new two-lane roadway that extends the recently completed portion of roadway from the State Route 24 to Germann. Both new sections of Meridian were joint projects with Pinal County.

“Projects like this are what it’s all about, working collectively to meet the needs of our residents,” stated Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman, in the release.  “This was a large undertaking would not have been possible without the tremendous effort put forth by staff at both the town and Pinal County. We also truly appreciate the support of former Mayor (Gail) Barney and all other town council members in seeing this through. This roadway will contribute a great deal to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and the future of this area.”

Meridian Road connects Queen Creek with both Pinal and Maricopa counties, and the recently completed SR 24. The Arizona Department of Transportation extended the SR 24 from Ellsworth to Ironwood with exits at Williams Field, Meridian and Ironwood. An additional exit will be available in 2023 with the completion of Signal Butte Road, a city of Mesa project.

Meridian Road will ultimately be two lanes in each direction. The remaining widening will occur as private development completes their respective construction.

While the new portion of Meridian Road is now open, there will be future construction activity at the intersection of Meridian and Queen Creek to accommodate Queen Creek Irrigation District work. Once that work is complete, a permanent traffic signal will be installed.

Additional Queen Creek roadway projects

The Ocotillo Road improvements from Signal Butte to Ironwood are substantially complete. There are restrictions in certain areas as landscaping is completed. For more information, visit the project website .

Improvements to Queen Creek Road from Ellsworth to Crismon also are underway. A closure of Crismon Road just south of Queen Creek Road is slated for Dec. 10-19 for paving operations and staging culvert construction. Please visit the project website for updates.

The town is just more than halfway through its 10-year infrastructure improvement plan. Since 2016, the following major roadway improvements have been completed:

  • Rittenhouse - Sossaman to QC Marketplace
  • Sossaman and Chandler Heights intersection improvements
  • Ocotillo - Power to Recker
  • Ocotillo - Rittenhouse to 218th Place
  • Ocotillo - Heritage Loop to Ellsworth Loop
  • Ellsworth - Ocotillo to Rittenhouse
  • Ellsworth - Queen Creek to Germann
  • Crismon - Queen Creek to Germann
  • Power - Ocotillo to Brooks Farm
  • Riggs - Power to Meridian
  • Meridian - Cherrywood to Combs
  • Germann - Meridian to Ironwood
  • Rittenhouse – 213 th to Riggs
  • Signal Butte and Queen Creek
  • Chandler Heights and Power

As roadway improvements continue, slow down, allow extra time for travel and be courteous of motorists and work crews. To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Ellsworth Road closed Dec. 3 for Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade

It's almost here, the annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade and that means heads up on local road closures and restrictions this weekend. The holiday event, from 2 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3, will take place on Ellsworth Road and at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in place before and during the parade.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather

ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer bets on growth of Pinal County with new residential project

Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc. is in the process of creating another master-planned community southeast of Phoenix in Pinal County. The real estate firm recently received approval from Pinal County’s planning commission to rezone and create a planned area development for a project called Arizona Farms. Read the full...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday

PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

Mesa Approves The Jackson Townhomes

On a vote of 7-0, Mesa City Council approved rezoning for the 61-unit townhome development The Jackson, planned for a six-acre site near Power and Brown roads. The proposal faced vocal opposition from nearby residents, who had previously lobbied against a popular food truck court at the location. After the complaints compelled the property owner to withdraw plans to make the location a permanent installation, they pivoted and submitted plans for the residential development.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artifacts, human remains, a whole village. Evidence of people here long before us were all found in an archeological site here in the Valley. Now a local activist is on a mission to keep that area preserved and prevent new public housing from going. If she can’t accomplish that, she hopes to at least spread awareness for future tenants before they sign a lease.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy