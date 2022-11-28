ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s

The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark

Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is one of the league's top forwards and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and power-play unit. It wouldn't be surprising to see his scoring pace increase a bit as the season goes on.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game

Gobert was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and got ejected from Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was ejected after he tripped Kenrich Williams. Naz Reid will get most of the minutes as his replacement, while Luka Garza and Nate Knight are also expected to see minutes out there. Gobert ended Saturday's contest with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn

You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday

Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday

Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday

McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday

Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements

Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win

Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Baylor bounces back to beat Gonzaga, moves up in updated Top 25 And 1

Earlier in the week, three nights before Baylor took the court Friday in South Dakota, Scott Drew's Bears allowed Marquette to shoot 58.3% from the field in a 96-70 loss that raised real concerns about their defense and frontcourt depth. It was a troubling development considering up next was a neutral-court showdown with Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and is led by Drew Timme, arguably the best frontcourt scorer in the country.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

