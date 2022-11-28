Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is one of the league's top forwards and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and power-play unit. It wouldn't be surprising to see his scoring pace increase a bit as the season goes on.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and got ejected from Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was ejected after he tripped Kenrich Williams. Naz Reid will get most of the minutes as his replacement, while Luka Garza and Nate Knight are also expected to see minutes out there. Gobert ended Saturday's contest with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season. That changed against the Lakers, who wound...
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The #6 Baylor Bears will take on the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Pentagon. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat. Baylor found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-70 punch to...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
NBA fines Grizzlies star Ja Morant $35,000 for 'inappropriate language' toward referee
The NBA announced Saturday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" and for not leaving the court soon enough when he was ejected from the Grizzlies 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Morant...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch tonight's game
Detroit Red Wings (11-7-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2) When: 6 p.m. Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio. ...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win
Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Baylor bounces back to beat Gonzaga, moves up in updated Top 25 And 1
Earlier in the week, three nights before Baylor took the court Friday in South Dakota, Scott Drew's Bears allowed Marquette to shoot 58.3% from the field in a 96-70 loss that raised real concerns about their defense and frontcourt depth. It was a troubling development considering up next was a neutral-court showdown with Gonzaga, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and is led by Drew Timme, arguably the best frontcourt scorer in the country.
