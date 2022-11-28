Police: Gang-related shooting at Nampa party kills 1

A shooting at a weekend party in Nampa left one man dead.

Nampa Police were called to a party in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.

Officers located and performed lifesaving measures to a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound; he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, the release said. He was identified Tuesday by the Ada County Coroner's Office as Isaac Bernal.

Police believe the isolated incident is gang-related and that there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident and the ongoing investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or leave a tip at 343COPS.com .