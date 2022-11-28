ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Police: Gang-related shooting at Nampa party kills 1

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ut3rr_0jQ8Sfy400

A shooting at a weekend party in Nampa left one man dead.

Nampa Police were called to a party in the 17000 block of North Pegram Way at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.

Officers located and performed lifesaving measures to a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound; he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, the release said. He was identified Tuesday by the Ada County Coroner's Office as Isaac Bernal.

Police believe the isolated incident is gang-related and that there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident and the ongoing investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or leave a tip at 343COPS.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries

TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police respond to reports of gunfire at The Ranch bar

BOISE, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect they believe may have shot a gun outside of The Ranch bar in the early hours on Saturday morning. Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a bar fight and possible gunfire at The Ranch, located at 4919 Hwy 20/26. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had been punched in the face, with multiple bruises and bumps and lacerations to his face, but no gunshot wound.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man dies in hospital after being shot

BOISE, Idaho — A man in Nampa died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). On Saturday, Nov. 26 at around 11:30 p.m. police went to a location close to 17000 N. Pegram Way in Nampa regarding a shooting. According to a press release from Nampa Police, when the police got there they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday

In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

What we know: disappearance of Michael Vaughan

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police will provide an update on the disappearance of Michael Vaughan on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. CBS2 will air the news conference live on TV and stream it on IdahoNews.com. Michael Vaughan, a now-six-year-old boy from Fruitland, disappeared on July 27, 2021,...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Nampa woman dies in crash

Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Press conference announced by Fruitland PD on the Michael Vaughan case

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have announced a press conference for this Thursday, December, 1st, with an update on the Michael Vaughan case. Fruitland Police worked for over a week digging in the backyard of a nearby residence to where Michael went missing more than a year and a half ago.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured when car collides with parked vehicle on I-84

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 80 near Mountain Home. A 37-year-old-female from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Mazda was also occupied by a 62-year-old-female passenger from Nampa. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Hawaiian style chain to open latest location in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style food will open its latest Treasure Valley location on Saturday, Dec. 3. The restaurant’s newest location is in Orchard Park Plaza at the intersection of Chinden and Linder. The casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has options for...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Woman Charged as Cops Tear Up Her Yard in Search of Missing 6-Yr-Old Boy

An Idaho woman whose yard has been dug up for days in the search for the body of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been arrested and charged with failure to report a death. A reported “credible lead” from inside the residence led investigators to the home of Sarah Wondra, 35, just four minutes from Vaughan’s home. The 6-year-old vanished from the neighborhood in July, 2021. Authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the child’s remains, but have said they will not stop the search until they’ve excavated the entire backyard and dug three to four feet deep. “Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it,” Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said. “We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected.”Read it at KTVB News
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy