2022 World Cup: Brazil Second Side To Confirm Their Place In The Knockout Round

By Elliot Thompson
 2 days ago

Brazil beat Switzerland with a late winner to confirm their place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup with one group game left.

Brazil, who were the pre-tournament favourites, have confirmed their place into the round of 16 of the World Cup after defeating Switzerland in a tightly contested affair.

The first half was close and yet again both sides went into the interval 0-0 which has happened countless times in this World Cup already.

After half-time Tite made a host of attacking changes throwing all he could at Switzerland to make sure they got the three points.

It looked like Vinicius Junior had got the all-important goal but his neat finish was chalked off as Richarliosn was offside in the build-up.

With seven minutes to go though an unlikely source got the winning goal and it came from Manchester United's defensive midfielder Casemiro who rifled in a lovely goal after some lovely build-up play to get into the penalty area.

Brazil prove they can do it without their main man Neymar

There was a lot of worries after Brazil's first game against Serbia which they won 2-0 as their star Neymar had to go off injured.

Those worries only increased when it was announced a day after the game that the PSG attacker will be missing for the next two games in the group stages.

However, they proved that they can indeed cope without him, just about.

Tite's side made hard work of a Switzerland side who looked devoid of any quality in attacking positions however credit must go to Brazil's resolute defending to deny them of having any clearcut chances.

They will need to start games in a quicker fashion, but they look well and truly like a tough not to crack, something which would not normally be the first thing you associate with a Brazil side.

Switzerland will take on Serbia in their last group game whilst Brazil take on Cameroon as they look to top the group.

