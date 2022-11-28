ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Coaches Name 12 Players of the Week following Iron Bowl Win

By Joey Blackwell
 2 days ago

Seven players on offense, two on defense and three on special teams were named for their efforts in the Crimson Tide's 49-27 win over the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football coaching staff selected 12 players of the week on Monday following the Crimson Tide's 49-27 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

A total of seven offensive players were selected alongside two defensive players and three on special teams.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Young was named along with the entire offensive line. Young totaled four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — along with 343 passing yards in a 20-for-31 effort. He also rushed five times for 48 yards.

The offensive linemen credited were Tyler Booker, Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., JC Latham, Seth McLaughlin and Tyler Steen. Over the course of the game, Young was sacked zero times while the offensive line also created holes for running backs to rush 173 yards.

On defense, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Brian Branch were selected. Anderson recorded five total tackles, including three for loss and two sacks along with two quarterback hurries. Branch recorded eight tackles, including one for loss.

On special teams, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, punter James Burnip and running back Emmanuel Henderson Jr. were named. Brooks returned three kickoffs for 57 yards, Burnip averaged 45.3 yards per punt off three punts while Henderson finished the game with one tackle on kickoff coverage.

Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff selected 12 players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s dominant 49-27 win over Auburn last Saturday. Tyler Booker, Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., JC Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Tyler Steen and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr. and Brian Branch on defense; and Ja’Corey Brooks, James Burnip and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. on special teams were all recognized for their efforts in the Iron Bowl win.

OFFENSE

Crimson Tide Offensive Line

  • Blocked for a Crimson Tide offense that produced 516 total yards and seven touchdowns on the day
  • Kept Bryce Young upright with zero sacks allowed while the junior threw for 343 yards and three scores
  • Opened holes for the Tide ground game to accumulate 173 yards and four touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per tote

Bryce Young

  • Put together another impressive performance, accounting for four touchdowns and 391 yards of total offense
  • Finished 20-of-31 passing for 343 yards and three touchdowns
  • Added five rushes for 48 yards and a score
  • Eclipsed the 3,000-yard marker with his showing against the Tigers to make him the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two separate seasons

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Spent the night in the Auburn backfield
  • Finished with five tackles, including three tackles for loss (-12 yards) and two sacks (-11 yards)
  • Also contributed two quarterback hurries, part of the Tide’s eight total as a unit

Brian Branch

  • Recorded eight tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)
  • Helped the Alabama secondary limit the Tigers to only 77 yards through the air on 11-of-23 passing

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ja’Corey Brooks

  • Returned three kickoffs for 57 combined yards with a long of 24
  • Added a team-high tying four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown from his wide receiver post
  • Totaled 133 all-purpose yards by day’s end, good for second on UA

James Burnip

  • Punted three times for 136 yards to average 45.3 yards per boot
  • Had a long punt of 47 that was muffed and eventually grabbed by UA for a huge turnover before halftime

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

  • Continued to make a significant contribution to the Tide’s coverage units
  • Finished with one tackle on kickoff coverage

