ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

5-star QB Dante Moore's primary recruiter departs from Oregon

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 2 days ago

Over the last 24 to 36 hours, there's been a couple new developments in five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July.

First, Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham officially accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. Dillingham was the Duck's primary recruiter in the battle for Moore, and his loss is a significant one for Oregon.

By all accounts, Dillingham and Moore had a very close relationship, and that played a major factor in the five-star's decision to commit to the Ducks. Moore wished Dillingham good luck on Twitter following the announcement that the latter was taking the job at Arizona State.

While the news of Dillingham's departure from Oregon was significant in-and-of itself, that wasn't the only thing that has raised eyebrows. On Monday, Moore removed his Oregon commitment video from his personal Instagram page.

While that certainly isn't a sure-tell sign that Moore will decommit from Oregon, it does raise questions as to whether the five-star is reconsidering his options in the wake of Dillingham's departure. Moore's commitment video remains posted on Twitter.

Michigan State reignited its pursuit of Moore roughly a month ago, with head coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator/QB coach Jay Johnson both heavily involved. While the Spartans have an uphill climb to pull off a flip, recent developments don't rule out the possibility.

Spartan Nation will be continuing to monitor this situation as the early National Signing Day approaches on Dec. 21.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff

Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
ILLINOIS STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy