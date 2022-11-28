ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

These Premium Golf Bags Are Now Up To 40% Off In The Cyber Monday Sales

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAFZa_0jQ8SUCx00

These Premium Golf Bags Are Now Up To 40% Off In The Cyber Monday Sales

With so many different makes and models out there, it can be difficult to narrow down your choice when it comes to the best golf bags . Firstly, what sort of style are you going for? Are you wanting a stand bag, a cart bag or even a Tour bag?

Then, once you've decided on that, which manufacturer will you choose?  Perhaps one of the best TaylorMade golf bags will do, or may be the best Callaway golf bags is an option for you to explore?

Either way, there are so many options out there on the market and now, currently, you can pick up some of the best golf cart bags and best golf stand bags with these Cyber Monday golf deals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BrfV_0jQ8SUCx00

Mizuno BR-DX 14-Way Hybrid Golf Stand Bag | 31% off at Amazon
Was $279.95 Now $193.85

Save nearly a third on the Mizuno BR-DX Stand Bag, which features an incredible 13 pockets! This means that there is plenty of room for your essentials, with a 14-way divider keeping all of your golf clubs separated. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mw7iB_0jQ8SUCx00

Sun Mountain Golf C-130 Cart Bag | 28% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $348 Now $249.99

The Sun Mountain Golf C-130 Cart Bag is one of the best golf trolley bags on the market and, currently in the Cyber Monday sale, it is under $250. Not only is it armed with a number of pockets, but also colorways, meaning there are plenty of options available. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0xvp_0jQ8SUCx00

Callaway Golf 2022 Fairway 14 Stand Bag | 20% off at Amazon
Was $279.99 Now $223.99

Callaway make some of the best golf stand bags on the market, with their Fairway 14 one of the most recognized models. Not only is it push cart friendly, but it also has a number of handles for ease of use, as well as a lightweight feel at just 6lbs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwX7W_0jQ8SUCx00

Motocaddy Golf Dry Series Cart Bag | 25% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $329 Now $246.75

Motocaddy is known for producing some of the best electric golf trolleys on the market, but their range of cart bags are equally recognizable in the golf world. Super‑lightweight and waterproof, the Dry Series offers spacious pockets and superb all-round performance. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJPcR_0jQ8SUCx00

Ogio Golf Woode Hybrid 8 Stand Bag | 30% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $301.96 Now $226.47

This Ogio Stand Bag is available in an array of eye-catching colors and designs, with the Woode Hybrid 8 also featuring a number of interesting and useful features to help your ease of use when you are out on the golf course. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qw7f4_0jQ8SUCx00

TaylorMade Cart 8.0 Bag | 23% off at Amazon
Was $219.99 Now $168.50

The Cart 8.0 Bag features seven spacious pockets and a 14-way divider plus, in the Cyber Monday sale, it is over $50 off. A fantastic saving for someone who wants a reliable cart bag from an equally reliable name. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk26S_0jQ8SUCx00

TaylorMade Golf FlexTech Stand Bag | 38% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $259.99 Now $159.99

Another TaylorMade bag on offer is the FlexTech Stand Bag, which is now an incredible $100 off. Along with multiple pockets, it has sewn down top dividers and a self adjusting strap system, which provides superb comfort. View Deal

Above, we have listed just some of the incredible deals on golf bags, with Golf Monthly also creating guides on 10 of the most popular products to look out for on Cyber Monday , as well as the Top 15 Five-Star rated products' 2022 deals .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy