Louisiana State

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana

Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2022

(11/29/2022) POLLOCK, La. — The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members to its ranks at a ceremony on Nov. 12. The Hall of Fame has inducted 268 members since it started in 2008. Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said the...
LOUISIANA HEISMAN TROPHY WINNERS CELEBRATED AT THE LOUISIANA SPORTS HALL OF FAME AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA HISTORY MUSEUM

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum will unveil a new exhibition honoring the state’s four Heisman Trophy winners at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Heisman Trophy Trust presents the trophy each December to the...
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Band scored a big win by receiving a Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin for the best regional roots album. “When I talked to the band and I talked to Dr. Jones, I was like, listen, this is going to be a significant project,” Ardoin said. “First of all, no one has ever done a full album with a collaborative method where the band plays the entire time on the songs and the entire time for the whole album.”
