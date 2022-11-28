Read full article on original website
Related
Eat Free For Life At All SW Louisiana McDonald’s Locations
McDonald's is offering their customers a chance to live life to its fullest... literally. You may be familiar with the fabled "McGold Card," which entitles cardholders to free McDonald's for life. Rob Lowe and Bill Gates are rumored to have cards, A few years ago, McDonald's gave one away as...
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
theadvocate.com
This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana
Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
Florida Woman Sues Kraft for $5 Million Over Cook Time for Mac and Cheese
Sometimes, I wish certain headlines were a joke. Especially this one. A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Kraft Heinz because she says the directions on the Velveeta mac and cheese cups are misleading...meaning it takes longer than what is said on the label. Seriously?. If I knew this...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
lsuagcenter.com
Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2022
(11/29/2022) POLLOCK, La. — The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members to its ranks at a ceremony on Nov. 12. The Hall of Fame has inducted 268 members since it started in 2008. Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said the...
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Baton Rouge – Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders. On Monday evening (Nov. 28), authorities with St. Tammany Parish and State Police put out an alert that two little girls and their dog had gone missing in the Folsom area.
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA HEISMAN TROPHY WINNERS CELEBRATED AT THE LOUISIANA SPORTS HALL OF FAME AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA HISTORY MUSEUM
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum will unveil a new exhibition honoring the state’s four Heisman Trophy winners at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Heisman Trophy Trust presents the trophy each December to the...
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
Excessive Rainfall Threat Added to Louisiana’s Severe Threat
Tuesday will likely be a stormy day across most of Louisiana as forecasters with the National Weather Service say residents of the state should be on standby for not only severe storms but there is also the potential for excessive rainfall associated with these storms. A cold front and an...
Passenger From Louisiana Rescued From Plane Stuck in Power Lines [VIDEO]
What a scary thing to see. A small plane hit a tower and power lines in Maryland late Sunday night and two passengers had to be rescued from the plane. Many watched this bizarre incident unfold on social media and we can now report that one of the passengers rescued from the plane early Monday morning was from Louisiana.
LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Band scored a big win by receiving a Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin for the best regional roots album. “When I talked to the band and I talked to Dr. Jones, I was like, listen, this is going to be a significant project,” Ardoin said. “First of all, no one has ever done a full album with a collaborative method where the band plays the entire time on the songs and the entire time for the whole album.”
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0