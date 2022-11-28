Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
iheart.com
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
CBS Sports
Iowa State fires key assistants as Matt Campbell shakes up coaching staff after last-place finish in Big 12
Iowa State football is making key staffing changes after finishing last place in the Big 12 during a disappointing 4-8 campaign. Offensive coordinator Tom Manning is out after serving in the role for six of the past seven seasons, according to a university release, while strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews was let go after three years.
CBS Sports
2022 high school football state champions
MaxPreps is your home for high school football state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find tournaments in your state. 2022 high school football state champions. Alabama. 7A — Thompson (Alabaster) def. Auburn, 49-24 6A —
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
WDBJ7.com
STATE SEMIFINALS: Heritage, George Wythe advance to championship games
(WDBJ) - State semifinal Saturday in Virginia saw five local high school football teams competing for the chance to play in next week’s state championships. Heritage and George Wythe both advanced, punching their tickets to the Class 3 and Class 1 title games, respectively. SCOREBOARD. Class 4 - Kettle...
WTKR
Green Run, Maury square off in Class 5 state semifinal
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, a battle of Hampton Roads heavyweights will meet to decide who will compete for a Class 5 state championship. Maury and Green Run collide in a rematch of their 2021 showdown. "I know it's going to be even more than just...
Kihei Clark helps lead Virginia past Florida State in ACC opener
Stop me if you're heard this before, the Virginia Cavaliers use a second half surge to secure the win on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers were not at their sharpest in their ACC opener against Florida State, shooting just 6-26 from the field in the first half, but Virginia turned a one point, halftime deficit into a 12-point lead in just over eight minutes into the second half.
FSU moves to 1-9 on the season with loss at No. 3 Virginia
Florida State led at the half, fell far behind early in the second half, and then battled to to the final seconds, but lost 62-57 against No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are now 1-9 on the season, while the Cavaliers remain perfect, moving to 7-0 on the season. It marked the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Penn State over Ohio State in Rose Bowl leads to New Year's Six shakeup
One of the bigger news stories coming out of the sport over the last couple of days -- aside from the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams beginning in 2024-25 -- involves this year's lineup of bowl games. Specifically, it involves the Rose Bowl potentially selecting No. 8 Penn State instead of No. 5 Ohio State to fill its Big Ten vacancy should No. 2 Michigan win the Big Ten Championship Game as it is favored to do.
Virginia women’s basketball off to best start in over 30 years
Back on March 2, the Virginia women’s basketball team was in Greensboro, North Carolina to face Wake Forest in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. They were nowhere near earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, so a run to the ACC title was necessary to keep the season alive. The prospects of such a run were relatively dim, as the Cavaliers had won just five times in 26 games.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing
CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25
The 2022 college football season has reached its conclusion with Championship Weekend creating all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
Michigan basketball game score vs. Kentucky Wildcats in London: Time, TV channel
Michigan Wolverines (5-2) vs. No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) What: Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase. When: 1 p.m. Sunday. ...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Car that fell in swimming pool places third at Snowball Derby race in Florida
This weekend's Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. is filled with short track racers who are looking to make a name for themselves against some of the biggest stars in NASCAR. On Thursday night, Mobile, Ala.'s Cameron Leytham did exactly that -- though not entirely in the way that he had intended.
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Ohio State into College Football Playoff after USC falls as Georgia, Michigan, TCU clinch
We knew there would not be much drama entering Championship Week, at least as it pertained to the four teams that would ultimately participate in the College Football Playoff. It was simply a matter of which team would wind up in the No. 4 spot, USC or Ohio State. Well,...
CBS Sports
South Florida to hire Alex Golesh: Bulls tap Tennessee offensive coordinator as next coach, per reports
Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted the South Florida job, according to multiple reports. Golesh, 38, is one of five Broyles Award finalists after helping transform Tennessee into one of the nation's top offenses in 2022. Golesh came to Tennessee as Josh Heupel's offense coordinator in 2021 after spending a...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3
The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
Comments / 2