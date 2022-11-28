ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Sports

2022 high school football state champions

MaxPreps is your home for high school football state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find tournaments in your state. 2022 high school football state champions. Alabama. 7A — Thompson (Alabaster) def. Auburn, 49-24 6A —
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
WDBJ7.com

STATE SEMIFINALS: Heritage, George Wythe advance to championship games

(WDBJ) - State semifinal Saturday in Virginia saw five local high school football teams competing for the chance to play in next week’s state championships. Heritage and George Wythe both advanced, punching their tickets to the Class 3 and Class 1 title games, respectively. SCOREBOARD. Class 4 - Kettle...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Green Run, Maury square off in Class 5 state semifinal

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, a battle of Hampton Roads heavyweights will meet to decide who will compete for a Class 5 state championship. Maury and Green Run collide in a rematch of their 2021 showdown. "I know it's going to be even more than just...
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

Kihei Clark helps lead Virginia past Florida State in ACC opener

Stop me if you're heard this before, the Virginia Cavaliers use a second half surge to secure the win on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers were not at their sharpest in their ACC opener against Florida State, shooting just 6-26 from the field in the first half, but Virginia turned a one point, halftime deficit into a 12-point lead in just over eight minutes into the second half.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

FSU moves to 1-9 on the season with loss at No. 3 Virginia

Florida State led at the half, fell far behind early in the second half, and then battled to to the final seconds, but lost 62-57 against No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are now 1-9 on the season, while the Cavaliers remain perfect, moving to 7-0 on the season. It marked the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

College football bowl projections: Penn State over Ohio State in Rose Bowl leads to New Year's Six shakeup

One of the bigger news stories coming out of the sport over the last couple of days -- aside from the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams beginning in 2024-25 -- involves this year's lineup of bowl games. Specifically, it involves the Rose Bowl potentially selecting No. 8 Penn State instead of No. 5 Ohio State to fill its Big Ten vacancy should No. 2 Michigan win the Big Ten Championship Game as it is favored to do.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Virginia women’s basketball off to best start in over 30 years

Back on March 2, the Virginia women’s basketball team was in Greensboro, North Carolina to face Wake Forest in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. They were nowhere near earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, so a run to the ACC title was necessary to keep the season alive. The prospects of such a run were relatively dim, as the Cavaliers had won just five times in 26 games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Sports

College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing

CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25

The 2022 college football season has reached its conclusion with Championship Weekend creating all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3

The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
GEORGIA STATE

