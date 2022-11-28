Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
7 Perfect El Paso Toy Stores to Buy Toys
The season of giving is here; well, more specifically "gift giving". Santa isn't the only one making a list, I'm sure many of us are running around and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. If the person on your list is a toy fanatic, or...
My Favorite Concert Memories Inside The Don Haskins Center
The Don Haskins Center has seen some truly outstanding concerts throughout history. I haven't been able to see every single show (the one I regret not going was Rush in 2011 but oh well. These are ones I've been to personally & these have been my favorites:. In 2019, Metallica...
Make a Pit Stop at El Paso-Area Speedway Christmas Village and Celebrate the Season with Santa, S’mores and More
If you need or want more Christmas in your life then hit the road towards Las Cruces and make a pit stop at Vado Speedway Park. From holiday inflatable displays and Christmas music to s’mores by the campfire and Santa Claus himself, there’s something for every Christmas junkie Friday and Saturday evening this month.
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Which Store In El Paso Has The Best Frozen Soda Drinks
El Paso is one of the few places where, even in winter, a frozen treat is enjoyable. "Slushy" drinks are popular around here in the Summer months when it's super hot. We're in the desert so, even in winter, it doesn't get that cold. Not too cold for one of these guys anyway. Slurpees, Icees, Freeze's ... whatever they're named, who doesn't love them?
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Date Ideas in El Paso: Fun & Romantic Things to Do for Couples
El Paso is famous for its Texas-Mexican cuisine, which is prepared throughout the city. However, it has much more to offer: a variety of leisure activities, a warm desert climate and year-round sunshine. We have prepared a list of 10 things to do in El Paso for couples. Now you have El Paso date ideas for every weekend this month. It is fantastic, isn’t it?
macaronikid.com
Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!
10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
Mariachi’s to Perform Your Favorite Christmas Songs at the Plaza Theater
I love mariachi's! Coincidentally, I also love Christmas music. I like to take my time getting into Christmas music; I definitely don't start blasting it the day after Halloween- I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin playing "Jingle Bell Rock". If you're like me and love mariachi and...
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in DECEMBER?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Alamogordo/Otero County. Winter Wonderland 2022...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1