El Paso, TX

klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
Which Store In El Paso Has The Best Frozen Soda Drinks

El Paso is one of the few places where, even in winter, a frozen treat is enjoyable. "Slushy" drinks are popular around here in the Summer months when it's super hot. We're in the desert so, even in winter, it doesn't get that cold. Not too cold for one of these guys anyway. Slurpees, Icees, Freeze's ... whatever they're named, who doesn't love them?
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars

Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
cohaitungchi.com

Best Date Ideas in El Paso: Fun & Romantic Things to Do for Couples

El Paso is famous for its Texas-Mexican cuisine, which is prepared throughout the city. However, it has much more to offer: a variety of leisure activities, a warm desert climate and year-round sunshine. We have prepared a list of 10 things to do in El Paso for couples. Now you have El Paso date ideas for every weekend this month. It is fantastic, isn’t it?
macaronikid.com

Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!

10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in DECEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Alamogordo/Otero County. Winter Wonderland 2022...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso

El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed

Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them

El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

