Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Complex
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Look: Video Of Stephen A. Smith Running To Work Is Going Viral
Stephen A. Smith has one of ESPN's busiest schedules, so he gets a pass for showing up late to work once. The media personality didn't arrive on time for the start of Tuesday morning's First Take. Smith's colleagues had fun with his tardiness, showing video of him hustling to the South Street Seaport studio in New York City.
Former NFL Player Terrell Owens Filmed Punching Alleged Heckler Outside a CVS in California
The 48-year-old told TMZ Sports that he was talking to a fan inside the store when they were both confronted by the heckler Terrell Owens was seen punching a man who the former NFL player says harassed him and other customers while visiting a CVS in Inglewood, California this weekend, a video obtained by TMZ Sports showed. In the footage, Owens — who previously played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys — is seen fighting with a shirtless man outside of...
OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?
We've written a great deal about Dallas personnel boss Will McClay and his staff "turning over every stone.'' It is hoped that the Cowboys did that on Bryan Edwards ... as opposed to wearing OBJ blinders.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Hall of Famer Terrell Owens claims self-defense in incident outside CVS store
Retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens said the fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot started because an "aggressor" directed threats towards him.
Fox Sports' Brady Quinn Rips ESPN's Booger McFarland Over Zach Wilson Take
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been a lightning rod for controversy this season. Even though Wilson has been benched, he's still appearing in headlines. Now, we have analysts going after other analysts because of their Wilson takes. To recap the situation, the Jets won five of the first ...
SB Nation
The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson
Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
NBC Sports
Terrell Owens claims he punched a man in self defense
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens recently went to the CVS in Inglewood, and he exited with a TKO. Owens told the Associated Press that he punched a man in the store’s parking lot in self defense. Owens contends that the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to Owens and to a fan who had approached the former player.
Micah Parsons Reveals His 'Hateful Eight': Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is the best player in the NFL under the age of 25, according to ESPN.
Hey Now, You're All-Star (Leaders): 2 Cowboys Get Big Pro Bowl Votes
Obviously another Bowl remains the priority, but a pair of Dallas Cowboys have proven popular amongst all-star voters.
Seahawks To Don 90s-Style Throwbacks In 2023
The re-introduction of Seattle’s classic threads will take place in 2023, as announced by the team during their Week 12 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Makes Notable Change
For decades the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio has had a number of policies that have been deemed inconsiderate to the legends that have either tried to get in or gotten in. But one controversial policy is finally being changed. According to ProFootballTalk, the Pro Football Hall...
