ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Louisville looks for more intensity in clash vs. Miami

Kenny Payne still is looking for that magical initial win at his alma mater. Louisville (0-7) aims to reward its coach for the first time this season when it hosts Miami (7-1) on Sunday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both squads in Louisville, Ky. The Cardinals started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
mypanhandle.com

Nesbitt, Dean propel Hampton to 74-65 victory over Howard

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Jordan Nesbitt had 23 points, Russell Dean scored 20 and Hampton defeated Howard 74-65 on Saturday. Nesbitt and Dean both sank 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Pirates (2-6), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Nesbitt added eight rebounds and five steals. Dean handed out five assists.
HAMPTON, VA
mypanhandle.com

Boonyasith’s 17 points help UMBC beat Lehigh 88-62

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Jacob Boonyasith’s 17 points helped UMBC defeat Lehigh 88-62 on Saturday. Boonyasith was 6-of-11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Retrievers (5-4). Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Colton Lawrence went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy