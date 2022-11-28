ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
Reuters

Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
INDIANA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair's key speech

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo and Shanghai but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and other regional markets. Oil prices rose. China has eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. It's unclear if protests will start up again...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech

Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
Markets Insider

Markets should brace for a period of central bank-induced turmoil before the Fed dials back on rate hikes, and stocks could soon retest recent lows, JPMorgan says

Stocks could be in for another bout of volatility before the Fed pivots from aggressive rate hikes, JPMorgan warned. That's because the Fed and other central banks could inject more volatility before backing down from raising rates. Stocks could retest recent lows in the first quarter of 2023, strategists predicted.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

