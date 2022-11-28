Read full article on original website
Related
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
Asian stocks jump after Powell hints at rate hike slowdown
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian equities jumped on Thursday, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.
Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
US stocks edge higher in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in unsteady trading on Wall Street Tuesday as some concerns dissipate over protests in China against that country’s severe COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern after bobbing between small gains and losses...
The market is watching the Fed like a hawk to see when it pivots. Too bad the Fed is split on what to do
Fed official James Bullard says interest rates will have to go even higher. Even Federal Reserve officials are divided over whether interest rate hikes are denting inflation. Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 of a percentage point, the year’s sixth rate hike, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
kalkinemedia.com
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA). BofA believes the U.S. economy will enter a recession around the...
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
CNBC
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed chair's key speech
Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes, sometimes for months. Shares fell in Tokyo and Shanghai but were higher in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and other regional markets. Oil prices rose. China has eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. It's unclear if protests will start up again...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech
Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
Stocks surge on talk of slower rate hikes, pushing Dow into bull market
U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average entering a bull market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow in December.
Markets should brace for a period of central bank-induced turmoil before the Fed dials back on rate hikes, and stocks could soon retest recent lows, JPMorgan says
Stocks could be in for another bout of volatility before the Fed pivots from aggressive rate hikes, JPMorgan warned. That's because the Fed and other central banks could inject more volatility before backing down from raising rates. Stocks could retest recent lows in the first quarter of 2023, strategists predicted.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0